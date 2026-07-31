California State Parks Opens Applications for Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program Grants

What you need to know: Eligible public agencies can apply for up to $15 million per project through a competitive federal grant program that supports park projects in communities with limited or no access to nearby public outdoor recreation. Applications are due Aug. 28, 2026.

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is inviting eligible public entities across California to apply for the federal Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program aimed at expanding access to outdoor recreation in underserved communities. In the eighth round of this competitive National Park Service (NPS) grant program, approximately $120 million in funding is available nationwide and applicants may request up to $15 million per project. Applications are due by Aug. 28, 2026.

"Every community deserves spaces where they can gather, play and enjoy the outdoors," said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. "Grants like the ORLP help local agencies bring such spaces to life. We encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of this opportunity for the health and wellness of their community."

The ORLP program supports park projects in communities with limited or no access to nearby public outdoor recreation. It supports the Newsom Administration’s Outdoors for All Initiative by helping reduce barriers for communities that have historically faced challenges accessing nature and outdoor recreation.

NPS has made significant changes to eligibility in this round. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the program requirements and begin preparing their applications early.

Key Details

Grant Description: Helps support the acquisition and development of new parks and the substantial renovation of existing parks in urban communities.

Deadline: Applications must be submitted by Aug. 28, 2026.

Grant Amount: Eligible applicants may request up to $15 million per project.

Link: Visit the California State Parks ORLP webpage for information about the grant program and application process.

Criteria: Eligible projects must be located within an area with a population of at least 25,000 people. Eligible applicants include cities, counties, state agencies, federally recognized Native American Tribes, Joint Powers Authorities where all members are public agencies, park districts, and special districts with the authority to acquire, operate, and maintain public park and recreation areas.

Application Process

To help applicants in California prepare, State Parks will host two virtual workshops covering the ORLP application process:

Applicants must first submit an application by Aug. 28 to California State Parks, which will then review and select the most competitive applications that best align with the goals and intent of ORLP. Selected applicants will then prepare a federal application to be submitted to NPS for consideration in the nationwide competition.

Sweetwater Park (above) in Chula Vista, created with the help of ORLP funding received by the Port of San Diego, opened in April 2025. The 28.84-acre park includes amenities such as walking and hiking trails, playgrounds, a boardwalk, wetland overlook points, picnic areas and interpretive gardens. Photo from California State Parks.



About ORLP

ORLP is a federal National Park Service grant program established in 2014 and funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. For additional program information, application resources and registration for an upcoming application workshop, please visit California's ORLP webpage.

About the California State Parks Grant Program

State Parks develops grant programs to fund projects for local, state and nonprofit organizations. Since 1964, nearly 8,000 community parks throughout California have been created or improved with California State Parks grant funding investments. Since 2000, this state program has administered approximately $4.4 billion in grant funding across the state.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.