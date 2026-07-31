Nevada State University Expands Direct Admissions Program to Every CCSD High School

HENDERSON, Nev. – Nevada State University, in partnership with the Clark County School District (CCSD), has announced the districtwide expansion of its Direct Admissions Program (DAP), making Nevada State the first higher education institution in Nevada to guarantee admission to every graduating and eligible CCSD senior, with no application required and no application fee.

The districtwide expansion builds on a successful pilot launched in 2024 at Rancho High School, East Career and Technical Academy, and Desert Oasis High School. The pilot simplified the traditional college admissions process by providing eligible students with direct admissions to Nevada State without requiring a traditional application or application fee. Admitted students receive an official acceptance letter, a Nevada State-branded enrollment package to welcome future Scorpions, and additional support from the institution as they navigate the journey to college.

“Our pilot showed us that when you eliminate barriers, students have easier access to higher education,” said Acting President Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater. “By making every eligible CCSD graduate an automatic Scorpion, they have a path to education and a path to their full potential.”

Since launching the pilot in 2024, Nevada State has experienced measurable increases in student participation. In the first year, the university admitted more than 400 students through the program, which led to approximately a 30 percent increase in the number of students who enrolled from the partner high schools.

The pilot’s success laid the foundation for a formal interlocal agreement between Nevada State and CCSD, expanding the program districtwide and establishing a long-term partnership to streamline the transition from high school to college.

At the three participating schools, the DAP pilot demonstrated reduced application barriers, streamlined admissions, and facilitated stronger engagement among first-generation, low-income, and underrepresented students. DAP’s success reinforced the value of simplifying the admissions process while providing students with individualized support throughout their transition to higher education.

The program also highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with the school district and participating high schools, both of which contributed meaningfully to the success of the endeavor.

“All CCSD students will graduate with a marketable asset and a plan for what to do after high school,” said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. “By removing barriers to college admission and creating a seamless transition, we are helping more students confidently pursue college and the opportunities that follow.”

Nevada State’s expansion comes as direct admissions programs continue to gain momentum nationwide. Colleges and universities across the country, including other Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) institutions, are adopting the model to simplify the college-going process by removing barriers. Direct Admissions programs have proven to be particularly effective when paired with personalized advising and financial support.

“This program is about creating a clear pathway to college and helping students know that they belong here,” said Interim Vice Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Gwen Sharp. “Our partnership with the Clark County School District reflects our shared commitment to student success by removing barriers, connecting students and families with personalized guidance, and ensuring more Southern Nevada students have the opportunity to access higher education and the long-term benefits that come with it.”

At Nevada State, all students admitted through DAP are paired with a current student who serves as a personal enrollment coach to guide them through the process and connect them with resources about financial aid, orientation, course registration, and student success resources.

Nevada State’s Direct Admissions Program reflects the university’s commitment to increasing access to higher education and supporting student achievement across Southern Nevada. By removing barriers that discourage students from pursuing higher education, Nevada State and CCSD aim to create more opportunities for students to continue their education.

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About Nevada State University

Nevada State University (Nevada State), an independently accredited public institution, is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). Nevada State is located on a developing 500-acre campus in the foothills of Henderson, Nevada, and will be opening a campus in the City of North Las Vegas in the fall of 2027. Nevada State emphasizes high-quality instruction, exemplary service, engaging learning experiences, and innovation in support of Nevada’s growing workforce needs. Nevada State offers more than 65 majors and minors, as well as select graduate programs, and continues to expand its physical campus and reach across the state. Committed to fostering a personal learning environment, students are taught by faculty who serve as mentors and guides in classrooms with an average class size of fewer than 25 students. Nevada State serves more than 8,400 students and has more than 10,000 alumni. For more information, visit nevadastate.edu.

Media Contacts

Dr. Maria Marinch-Gibbons, Nevada State University

Maria.Marinch-Gibbons@nevadastate.edu

press@nevadastate.edu, 702-313-0805

Mateo Beers, The Abbi Agency

mateo@theabbiagency.com, 775-453-0998