Red Light Method Expands Atlanta-Area Presence With New East Cobb Studio

Red Light Method Medical Grade Red Light Treatment

Rapidly expanding fitness health and wellness franchise opens their sixteenth location and second location in the Atlanta area

This husband wife franchisee team loves the community and is making our brand so proud as we impact hundreds of lives in the Atlanta market.” — Allison Beardsley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EAST COBB, Ga., July 13, 2026 — Red Light Method , a rapidly emerging fitness, wellness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global fitness brand Club Pilates, today announced the opening of its sixteenth location in East Cobb, an Atlanta suburb known for its thriving residential communities and strong focus on health and active living.The opening marks another significant milestone in Red Light Method’s nationwide expansion and strengthens the brand’s presence in the growing Atlanta metropolitan market. With more than 70 locations in development across the country, Red Light Method continues to establish itself at the forefront of the rapidly expanding health, recovery and longevity category.Driven by increasing consumer interest in science-backed wellness solutions, Red Light Method brings cellular health, movement, fitness and recovery together in one accessible studio experience.“We are thrilled for our Franchisees in Atlanta to bring Red Light Method to the East Cobb community,” said Allison Beardsley, founder of Red Light Method. “East Cobb is filled with active individuals and families who are looking for effective ways to feel better, move better, recover faster and support their long-term health. Our goal is to make services that might otherwise cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars individually available to everyday people through one affordable monthly membership.This husband wife franchisee team loves the community and is making our brand so proud as we impact hundreds of lives in the Atlanta market.”A Science-Driven Approach to WellnessRed Light Method’s signature experience begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy session designed to support cellular health. Red Light Method has an exclusive agreement with Contour Light, one of the only medical-grade red light systems with two FDA clearances for pain and inflammation relief and circumference reduction.Depending on the studio’s available services, members may also experience complementary wellness and fitness modalities including Power Plate training, Pilates reformer workouts, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, exercise with oxygen therapy and infrared sauna.“We are the first studio concept designed to truly bridge the gap between fitness and recovery,” Beardsley said. “True health starts at the cellular level. You can be strong and active, but when cellular health is neglected, overall wellness may suffer. Red light therapy was a turning point for me personally, and today it is the foundation of our method.”Services similar to those offered at Red Light Method can frequently cost between $150 and $250 per individual treatment elsewhere. Red Light Method was intentionally created to make these modalities more accessible by allowing members to use multiple services several times each week for approximately a couple hundred dollars per month.Sixteen Locations and Growing“Opening our sixteenth studio is an exciting accomplishment, but what matters most is opening studios that are prepared to serve their communities and succeed for the long term,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method. “Our sales, marketing and operations teams continue to strengthen the systems that support franchisees from onboarding and site selection through presale, opening and ongoing operations.”Tepper added that East Cobb represents the type of community in which Red Light Method is positioned to thrive. “East Cobb has a strong population of health-conscious consumers who value fitness, recovery and quality of life. We believe this studio will become an important wellness destination for the surrounding community, and we are excited to support the local ownership team as they grow.”Built for Franchisee SuccessRed Light Method has developed a comprehensive franchise support system designed to guide owners through every stage of business development and studio operations. The company provides support in areas including site selection, lease negotiation, construction, sales training, local marketing, membership presale and ongoing operational performance.“We place an enormous emphasis on franchisee success,” Tepper said. “Every franchisee invests their time, money and heart into opening a Red Light Method studio. Their success is our number one priority. Our responsibility is to provide the systems, training, accountability and ongoing support they need to build a strong business.”Beardsley described Red Light Method as the next evolution of her experience in fitness and wellness franchising. “With Red Light Method, we have applied everything I learned from building Club Pilates and created an even more collaborative and supportive franchise system. Our leadership team operates like a family, and that culture extends to our franchisees, studio teams and members.”Positioned for Scalable GrowthCompetitive advantages include:• Startup investment generally ranging from $350,000 to $450,000• Equipment cost efficiencies through negotiated vendor relationships• No franchisor kickbacks on equipment purchases• Multiple wellness and fitness modalities within one membership• Scalable operating model• Comprehensive sales, marketing, training and operational supportVisit Red Light Method East Cobb137 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 2135Marietta, Georgia 30068About Red Light MethodRed Light Method is a wellness, fitness and recovery franchise that combines medical-grade red light therapy with complementary modalities designed to help members look, feel and live better. Founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of Club Pilates, the company was built to make advanced wellness and recovery services more accessible through a convenient, membership-based model.

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