HMC Named One of USA TODAY's America's Top Vocational Schools 2026

Hawaii Medical College Logo HMC Awarded USA Today Top 250 Vocational School Hawaii Medical College Students

Hawaii Medical College is the Only Hawaiʻi School Recognized

"This recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the dedication and passion of everyone who makes Hawaii Medical College what it is.” — Ashton Cudjoe, President of Hawaii Medical College

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) has been recognized as one of USA TODAY's America's Top Vocational Schools 2026 , earning a prestigious five-star rating and ranking within the top 10 percent of vocational schools evaluated nationwide. Published on July 23, 2026, the recognition also distinguishes Hawaii Medical College as the only school in Hawaiʻi to be included on this year's list.The national recognition highlights institutions that demonstrate excellence in career-focused education, student outcomes, and workforce preparation —qualities that have defined Hawaii Medical College since opening its doors in 2007.As Hawaiʻi continues to experience a critical need for qualified healthcare professionals, Hawaii Medical College remains committed to preparing students for rewarding careers through hands-on training, industry-relevant curriculum, and strong partnerships with healthcare employers throughout the state. Graduates of HMC programs go on to serve in hospitals, physician practices, long-term care facilities, home healthcare agencies, pharmacies, and other essential healthcare settings that keep Hawaiʻi's communities healthy."This recognition is an incredible honor and a reflection of the dedication and passion of everyone who makes Hawaii Medical College what it is," said Ashton Cudjoe, President of Hawaii Medical College. "Our outstanding faculty and staff work tirelessly to support every student on their journey toward a meaningful healthcare career. We are proud of our students and graduates, whose commitment to serving others inspires us every day.”Hawaii Medical College offers career-focused diploma, degree, and certificate programs designed to prepare students for employment in high-demand healthcare fields. Through a combination of classroom instruction, laboratory experience, clinical training, and career services, students gain the knowledge and practical skills employers seek.The college's close relationships with healthcare providers throughout Hawaiʻi help ensure graduates are prepared to meet the evolving needs of the industry while providing compassionate, patient-centered care.HMC extends our sincere appreciation to our employer partners and community organizations, whose collaboration helps ensure our programs align with the workforce needs of our state,” continued Cudjoe. “Together, we help to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals needed to ensure quality of care throughout Hawaiʻi."Being recognized among the nation's leading vocational schools reinforces Hawaii Medical College's mission of expanding access to quality healthcare education while helping address Hawaiʻi's growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals. Learn more about Hawaii Medical College at hmi.edu.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.

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