MatchPilot Named Official SOMA and LMSA Partner, Bringing Data-Backed Residency Match Planning to Students Nationwide

MatchPilot X SOMA & LMSA Partnership Announcement

MatchPilot announces dual partnerships with two of the country's leading medical student organizations, expanding match access for DO and Latina/o/x students

The match is stressful enough without guessing where you stand. We built MatchPilot to give every student clarity, and partnering with SOMA and LMSA gets it to those who need it most.” — Ruben Sarmiento, Founder & CEO, MatchPilot

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchPilot , the data-driven residency match platform built for medical students, today announced official partnerships with the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) and the Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA), making MatchPilot an official member benefit of both organizations. The partnerships provide SOMA and LMSA members with exclusive access to MatchPilot's residency program explorer and match scoring tools at a discounted rate, as the 2026–2027 residency application cycle opens this fall.MatchPilot calculates individual competitiveness scores across more than 6,800 ACGME-accredited residency programs, using a medical student's Step scores, research experience, clinical grades, and specialty interest to benchmark their profile against real match data. The platform helps students build application lists, identify high-impact signal targets, and construct rank lists grounded in data rather than guesswork."The match is one of the highest-stakes decisions in a physician's career, and most students are navigating it without a clear picture of where they actually stand," said Ruben Sarmiento, Founder of MatchPilot. "Partnering with SOMA and LMSA means we can put real data in the hands of the students who need it most, DO students facing a uniquely competitive landscape, and Hispanic and Latina/o/x students who are building careers in medicine while representing communities that depend on them."The partnership with SOMA, which represents osteopathic medical students across the United States, gives DO students direct access to specialty-specific match data and program-level insights into DO resident representation — a critical factor in program selection as the osteopathic match continues to evolve following the 2020 single-accreditation system merger. MatchPilot's program-level data on historical DO match rates helps students identify which programs have actively recruited and matched osteopathic physicians, insight that was difficult to aggregate before the merger brought DO applicants into the NRMP alongside MD candidates."We are so excited to partner with MatchPilot! Whether a student is in their preclinical years looking for personalized guidance on building a competitive residency application or they're preparing to apply and trying to identify programs that are the best fit, MatchPilot provides actionable, data-driven insights every step of the way. On top of that, its analysis of programs' historical relationships with DO applicants gives our members greater transparency and confidence as they navigate the residency application process. I foresee this becoming an invaluable resource for osteopathic students throughout medical school, and I am proud that SOMA is helping to connect students with it."— Christina Baum, Strategic Partnerships Director, SOMAThe LMSA partnership supports the organization's mission to represent, educate, and unify medical trainees who identify as Hispanic or Latina/o/x. With chapters across the United States and Mexico, LMSA connects thousands of students who will benefit from individualized match data as they evaluate programs and build application strategies for the upcoming cycle."Every medical student deserves to walk into the match with a clear picture of where they stand, having a data-driven strategy should not be a privilege to some. Through our partnership with MatchPilot, LMSA is helping place meaningful insights and practical tools directly into the hands of our members, regardless of their background."— Martin Silguero Jr., National President, LMSASOMA and LMSA members can access their partnership pages at matchpilot.co/soma and matchpilot.co/lmsa to learn more and redeem their member discount ahead of the September 2026 ERAS application opening.About MatchPilotMatchPilot is a residency match platform that helps medical students — MD, DO, and IMG — build data-backed application strategies. The platform provides competitiveness scoring across 6,800+ ACGME programs, program explorer tools, interview tracking, and rank list building. MatchPilot is available at matchpilot.co.About SOMAThe Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) is the national voice of osteopathic medical students in the United States, supporting DO students throughout their medical training and into residency. Learn more at matchpilot.co/soma.About LMSAThe Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA) is a national organization representing medical students who identify as Hispanic or Latina/o/x, with a mission to advance the health of underserved communities through education, mentorship, and advocacy. Learn more at matchpilot.co/lmsa.Media Contact:Ruben Sarmiento Founder, MatchPilotruben@matchpilot.comatchpilot.coUnited States

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