Gno.land Raises $1.18 Million in GNOT Public Auction

Gno.land Raises $1.18 Million

Contribution window for the GNOT token closes with a final clearing price of $0.0645; token distribution expected in September on Base

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gno.land, a next-generation Go-based smart contract platform developed by NewTendermint, announced the close of the public auction for its native token, GNOT, with total contributions reaching $1,183,664.40 at a final clearing price of $0.0645 per GNOT.

The contribution window opened July 20, 2026 and closed July 27, 2026, following a two-week identity verification period administered by Sonar, the compliance platform operated by Echo - the on-chain capital-raising platform acquired by Coinbase in October 2025. The auction offered 38,760,000 GNOT, approximately 2.9% of total token supply, to eligible participants.

Auction Structure

The GNOT auction was conducted as a uniform-price (English) auction. Participants submitted bids in $0.0215 increments at or above a starting price of $0.0645 per GNOT, with a minimum contribution of $100 and no maximum. Under this format, all successful participants pay the same final clearing price, determined by aggregate demand at the close of the window. Contributions were accepted in USDC and USDT on Ethereum mainnet.

Full auction mechanics, eligibility requirements, and risk disclosures remain available at sale.gno.land, including the project's Token Disclosure Document and GnoVM audit from Oak Security.

What's Next

The auction's close comes as Gno.land announced its latest testnet, Topaz, which builds on the success of Test13 and its 1,000,000+ transactions. Following Topaz, Gno.land is working towards launching its mainnet, which features the Token Generation Event (TGE) and GNOT transfers. Gno.land expects to distribute GNOT tokens to eligible participants of the auction in September 2026 as wrapped GNOT on Base network.

About Gno.land

Gno.land is a next-generation, open-source smart contract platform founded by Jae Kwon, co-creator of Cosmos and Tendermint. Gno.land uses Gno, an interpreted, fully deterministic variation of Go, to enable developers to write secure, readable, and highly composable smart contracts. By requiring all code to be published with full source on-chain, Gno.land sets a new standard for transparency, auditability, and open collaboration.

About NewTendermint

NewTendermint is a software engineering company developing core infrastructure for decentralized systems, including Tendermint2 and Gno.land. Led by Jae Kwon, NewTendermint is the core maintainer of the Gno.land protocol and GnoVM, advancing open-source technologies that support transparent, permissionless, and globally accessible applications.



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