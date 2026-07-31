Sett & Lucas Advises TalentBurst on the Strategic Sale of its IT, Engineering, and SLED Staffing Business to Epitec

Transaction Strengthens Epitec's National Workforce Solutions Platform; Positioning TalentBurst for Continued High Growth in Workforce Solutions Businesses

This transaction highlights the continued demand for differentiated staffing businesses with deep client relationships, , specialized expertise, and scalable operating platforms.” — Tyler Block, Managing Director, Sett & Lucas

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sett & Lucas is pleased to announce the successful completion of the strategic sale of TalentBurst 's Information Technology, Engineering, and State, Local & Education ("SLED") staffing business to Epitec , Inc., a leading provider of IT, engineering, and professional staffing solutions headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. S&L served as TalentBurst's exclusive financial advisor throughout the transaction.The transaction, which closed on June 1, 2026, brings together two highly respected workforce solutions providers and significantly expands Epitec's national capabilities across enterprise IT staffing, engineering talent solutions, and public sector workforce programs throughout North America.As part of the acquisition, Epitec acquired TalentBurst's IT, Engineering, and SLED staffing operations, including its employees, consultants, customer relationships, and related operating assets. The transaction enhances Epitec's ability to serve clients across technology, engineering, professional services, and government staffing while ensuring seamless continuity for customers, consultants, and employees."TalentBurst built an exceptional IT, Engineering, and Government staffing platform with a long-standing reputation for delivering specialized talent to many of the world's leading organizations," said Tyler Block, Managing Director at S&L, Head of North American Staffing & Business Services. "This transaction highlights the continued demand for differentiated staffing businesses with deep client relationships, specialized expertise, and scalable operating platforms. Epitec was an outstanding strategic partner to build upon the strong foundation TalentBurst created, and we are proud to have advised the company on this successful outcome.""As Epitec approaches its 50th anniversary, this acquisition represents a highly strategic and complementary expansion of our business," said Rebecca Bray, President of Epitec. "TalentBurst has earned an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional talent and client service, making this a natural fit for both organizations. We are excited to welcome these customers and employees to Epitec.""This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations," said Bharat ("Brad") Talwar, CEO of TalentBurst. "We are incredibly proud of the business our IT, Engineering, and SLED teams built over the past two decades and are confident they will continue to thrive under Epitec's leadership. At the same time, this divestiture enables TalentBurst to sharpen its strategic focus and accelerate investment in our remaining high-growth workforce solutions businesses, including TalentBurst Connect, TalentBurst Healthcare & Life Sciences, and TalentProcure."Founded in 2002, TalentBurst has built a diversified workforce solutions platform serving Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth organizations across North America and internationally. Following the transaction, the company will continue expanding its remaining businesses, with a strategic focus on Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), Healthcare & Life Sciences staffing, and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions.For Epitec, the acquisition significantly expands its national staffing platform as the company approaches five decades in business. Epitec delivers workforce solutions across IT, engineering, professional staffing, contingent labor, direct hire, Employer of Record (EOR), and Statement of Work (SOW) engagements throughout the United States and Canada."The staffing industry continues to evolve through strategic consolidation, with buyers placing increasing value on specialized capabilities, long-term client relationships, and operational scale," said Subhasis Mishra, Vice President at S&L. "We are honored to have advised TalentBurst on this important milestone and to have helped facilitate a transaction that creates meaningful long-term value and growth opportunities for both organizations."About Sett & LucasSett & Lucas is a leading middle-market investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions for founder-led companies across the Staffing, Business Services, and SaaS sectors. The firm advises entrepreneurs and shareholders on complex strategic transactions by combining deep industry expertise, rigorous financial analysis, and a highly relationship-driven approach.About EpitecFounded in 1978, Epitec, Inc. is a certified women-owned staffing and workforce solutions company providing IT, engineering, and professional staffing services throughout the United States and Canada. Guided by its mission of "Making Staffing Personal," Epitec builds long-term partnerships between exceptional talent and world-class organizations.About TalentBurstFounded in 2002 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, TalentBurst is a global workforce solutions company specializing in Healthcare & Life Sciences staffing, Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions through its TalentProcure platform. Following the divestiture of its IT, Engineering, and SLED staffing business, the company is focused on accelerating growth across its TalentBurst Connect, TalentBurst Healthcare & Life Sciences, and TalentProcure businesses.

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