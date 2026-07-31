Investigation into Suspected Drug Sales Out of a Supposedly Vacant East Nashville Apartment Leads to 3 Arrests

An investigation into suspected drug sales occurring out of a supposedly vacant East Nashville apartment led to Wednesday’s arrest of three persons and the seizure of more than a half-pound of cocaine/fentanyl, seven grams of meth, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 34 oxycodone pills, two pistols and two fake firearms.

Specialized Investigations Division detectives found convicted carjacker Santonio Jenkins, 29, Ricky Williamson Jr., 33, and Naliyah Cannon, 21, inside the Sylvan Street apartment when they went by on Wednesday evening along with housing authority staff. All three were on the housing authority’s banned list. Most of the narcotics were found in the kitchen area of the unit.

Jenkins is now jailed in lieu of $123,500 bond on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. He was convicted on two counts of carjacking in 2016 and received a 10-year prison sentence.

Williamson and Cannon are also charged with drug and gun offenses. Williamson’s bond is set at $65,000; Cannon’s at $34,500.