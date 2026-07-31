Woman Fatally Injured in Semi-Trailer Collision on I-24 West

The semi-trailer truck driver fatally injured in Thursday’s 10 a.m. collision with another semi on I-24 West at Old Hickory Boulevard near Madison is identified as Madeline Mitchell, 29, of Clarksville.

The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic on I-24 West had slowed due to an earlier crash of a semi-truck that had rolled over. Mitchell, for reasons unknown, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of another semi which then caused that semi to crash into the back of a third semi-trailer truck. The driver of the third truck sustained minor injuries. Mitchell died at the scene.

There were no indicators of impairment for any of the drivers.

