WorClean Launches Official Website After Going Live Across 97 Lodging Facilities

WorClean centralizes cleaning schedules, staff assignments, progress tracking and photo-based reports for lodging facilities. WorClean's monthly cleaning calendar centralizes cleaning schedules, property assignments and task status across multiple lodging facilities. WorClean records before-and-after cleaning photos and completion status in a single report for each lodging facility.

The Japan-based cleaning management OS unifies scheduling, assignments, progress tracking and photo reports for hospitality operations.

WorClean was built from real hospitality cleaning operations, not from assumptions.” — Shunsuke Miura

SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SM Holdings Co., Ltd. has launched the official service website for WorClean, a cleaning management operating system designed for lodging facilities and hospitality cleaning businesses.WorClean centralizes cleaning schedules, staff assignments, work instructions, progress tracking, photo-based reports, quality checks, inventory information and stakeholder communication in one cloud-based platform.The system is already in live operation across 97 lodging facilities managed by the Hoan Clean group, where its core functions are used for daily cleaning instructions, progress monitoring and photo reporting. SM Holdings is continuing to add and improve functions based on feedback from actual cleaning operations.Built From Real Hospitality Cleaning OperationsWorClean was developed from the operational experience of Hoan Clean, a hospitality cleaning brand operated by SM Holdings.Cleaning operations for lodging facilities require multiple tasks to be completed within the limited period between guest check-out and the next check-in. Managers must coordinate schedules, assign cleaners, communicate property-specific instructions, confirm work progress, review photos, monitor supplies and share information with property owners and external service providers.In many businesses, these processes remain divided across messaging applications, phone calls, spreadsheets, paper checklists and personal notes. As the number of facilities and cleaners increases, fragmented communication can create missed confirmations, inconsistent reporting and a growing dependence on individual managers.WorClean brings these workflows into a shared system so that management companies, cleaning companies, cleaners and property owners can access the information relevant to their respective roles and permissions.Core Functions Currently in UseWorClean currently provides functions including:• Cleaning schedule management• Assignment of cleaners and service providers• Property-specific work instructions• Real-time cleaning status tracking• Photo-based cleaning reports• Quality review, approval and return for correction• Information sharing with property owners• Member and permission management• Amenities, linen and consumables management• LINE notification integration• Cleaning cost and billing data management• AI-assisted photo assignment• Lodging schedule display using iCal reservation dataThe AI-assisted photo assignment function allows cleaners to upload multiple photos taken with a smartphone camera. The system analyzes the images and assigns them to the corresponding reporting fields based on reference photos.In an internal pre-deployment test, the function achieved an approximately 80% automatic assignment success rate. Results may vary depending on the photography environment, image content and facility conditions. The figure is based on internal testing and is not a performance guarantee.WorClean also retrieves reservation information in iCal format and displays lodging schedules separately from cleaning schedules. This allows not only cleaners but also staff responsible for linen and consumable delivery or collection to confirm check-ins, check-outs and consecutive stays when planning their work.A Field-Based Development ModelWorClean benefits from direct access to real cleaning operations. The Hoan Clean group currently manages cleaning operations across 97 facilities in Tokyo, Chiba and Sapporo, with additional operations being developed in Asahikawa and Kushiro. More than 10 additional facilities are also scheduled to be added.Through its own operations and regional partners, the project has access to an approximately 50-person cleaning operations network. This figure refers to a network of cleaning businesses, cleaners and regional partners and does not represent the number of employees of WorClean or SM Holdings.The network enables the project team to collect operational requirements, test workflows, identify usability issues and continuously improve the product based on field feedback and operational data.Future Development and PartnershipsWorClean is initially focused on vacation rentals, private lodging facilities, small hotels, hospitality cleaning companies, vacation rental management companies and licensed residential lodging management businesses.Future development may include stronger integrations with property management systems, smart locks, access-control data, linen providers, inventory suppliers and other hospitality technology services. The project also aims to expand its application to hotels, property management, facility management and multi-location operations.After refining the product and business model in Japan, SM Holdings is also considering future expansion into Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and the Philippines. No overseas launch date or target market has been finalized.Development and operation are currently led by SM Holdings Co., Ltd. The company is also preparing to establish a new company centered on WorClean, with the intention of consolidating relevant intellectual property and contracts into that entity in the future.“WorClean was born from real operational challenges. Our goal is to turn cleaning from a person-dependent task into a repeatable, data-driven business process,” said Shunsuke Miura, Founder & CEO of the WorClean Project.“We will continue improving the platform one field issue at a time, with the long-term vision of building a cleaning management OS in Japan and taking it to the global market.”WorClean welcomes inquiries regarding implementation, pilot programs, joint verification, system integrations, business partnerships, media coverage and strategic collaboration.For more information, visit the official WorClean website or contact the WorClean project

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