NV Dems Chair Statement on Joe Lombardo’s “Commanding Officer” Coming to Town 

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Donald Trump traveling to Nevada next week:

“Joe Lombardo’s ‘commanding officer’ Donald Trump is coming to town next week while Nevadans are getting crushed by sky-high grocery, utility, housing, and health care bills. As Trump’s approval ratings sink underwater by double digits in Nevada, Lombardo continues to ignore the reality that working families are facing and cave to the president’s cost-raising agenda every chance he gets.”

Ahead of Trump’s visit to Nevada, take a look at how Joe Lombardo’s “commanding officer” is jacking up Nevadans’ costs:

As Trump’s illegal tariffs continue to pummel Nevada’s economy and turn tourists away, Lombardo said Nevadans should “feel a little pain” from this erratic agenda.

After Lombardo was quick to back Trump’s seemingly endless war with Iran, he also signed a letter urging Congress to spend more taxpayer dollars on this reckless conflict — all while gas prices hit $5 a gallon again in Northern Nevada.

Lombardo said he saw “definite benefits” from Trump’s illegal tariffs, falsely claiming that “because of [tariff] revenue, we’re domesticating manufacturing. We’re domesticating jobs back into the United States. That number has increased significantly.” In reality, U.S. manufacturing employment was down 98,000 jobs in Trump’s first full 12 months back in office.



###