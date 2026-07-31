California's Regulations, Funding, Innovation and Sustainability Take Center Stage at the Green California Summit

Pasadena Education Session Sacramento Education Session

Our goal is to bring together the professionals writing policy, implementing regulations, managing facilities, and leading innovation so attendees leave with practical knowledge. ” — Vice President, Green Technology

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California's public-sector professionals are facing one of the fastest-changing regulatory environments in decades. From updates to the Title 24 CALGreen requirements and evolving Energy Code updates to embodied carbon regulations, Proposition 2 funding, climate resiliency planning, SB 1383 implementation, electrification, indoor air quality, and environmental literacy mandates, staying current is no longer optional—it is essential.To help the public sector successfully navigate these changes, the Green California Summit will present one of the state's most comprehensive public-sector education programs on September 15-16, 2026, at the Pasadena Convention Center. Celebrating Green Technology's 20-year anniversary, the Summit brings together two flagship conferences into one statewide event serving state agencies, local government, K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, architects, engineers, facility managers, sustainability professionals, and policymakers.The Summit's education program focuses on practical implementation—not simply discussing sustainability, but equipping attendees with the knowledge needed to comply with regulations, secure funding, improve facilities, and implement successful projects within their own organizations.Educational sessions will address many of the issues California is managing today, including:• CALGreen and California Energy Code updates• Decarbonization and embodied carbon requirements• Sustainable infrastructure planning• Zero Net Energy and energy efficiency• Indoor Air Quality• Environmental literacy and connecting facilities with classrooms• Climate adaptation and resilience• Water conservation and stormwater (MS4) requirements• Refrigerant regulations• Organic waste diversion• Fleet electrification and electric vehicle infrastructure• Energy benchmarking• Grant funding and financing opportunities• Outdoor learning environments• Sustainability planning for schools and higher education• Student engagement and curriculum integration• Sustainability best practices• Wildfire prevention and preparedness• Preventive maintenance and facility operations strategiesUnlike traditional conferences, the Green California Summit brings together the very professionals developing, interpreting, funding, and implementing California's sustainability initiatives.Among this year's session leaders are experts including:• Ida Clair, State Architect, CA Division of the State Architect• Dan Burgoyne, Sustainability Manager, California Department of General Services• Rebecca Kirk, Executive Director, Office of Public School Construction• Matt Rahn, Director / Mayor Pro-Tem, The Wildfire Conservancy / City of Temecula• Lindsey Rowell, CSU Office of the Chancellor• Timothy Baird, Board Member, Green Schools National Network• Irina Brauzman, Supervising Architect, CA Building Standards Commission• Allen Wong, Energy Commission Specialist II, CA Energy Commission• Sara Sullivan, Program Director, California Renewable Energy Laboratory• Brie Reed, Regional Program Manager, West, Center for Green SchoolsAnd many more which you can see here: https://green-technology.org/gcs-20year-education-program/ Additional sessions feature public-sector practitioners and subject matter experts from state agencies, educational institutions, and industry organizations sharing real-world case studies, implementation strategies, and lessons learned."California's sustainability landscape continues to evolve rapidly," said Star Olea, Vice President of Operations for Green Technology. "Our goal is to bring together the professionals writing policy, implementing regulations, managing facilities, and leading innovation so attendees leave with practical knowledge they can apply within their own organizations."Many education sessions qualify for continuing education credits.Now in its twentieth year, Green Technology has connected more than 40,000 public-sector professionals through conferences, educational programs, roundtables, and workshops dedicated to advancing California's sustainability goals. The 2026 Summit continues that mission by providing a collaborative forum where attendees can learn directly from experts, exchange best practices with peers, discover emerging technologies, and prepare for the next generation of environmental requirements and opportunities.Registration is open for in-person and virtual attendance. Take advantage of the discounted rate and register before August 7th!For additional information or to register, visit the Green California Summit website

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