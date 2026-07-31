Guidance for restaurants located within the impacted area

By Public Health

Posted Thursday, July 30, 2026

Forsyth County Public Health is sharing this information from Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. with restaurants affected by the water main break.

The identified affected areas are still under a boil water advisory, even after water is restored and pressure is back.

Disconnect water lines to beverage equipment and ice machines until the advisory is lifted.

Do not use the water, unless boiled vigorously for at least 1 minute.

Do not use ice made with affected water.

Find an alternative approved source of water (bottled water) for making beverages or buy pre-made beverages to serve.

Bagged ice is okay to use if made from a source not affected by the advisory.

Use alcohol-based sanitizer after thorough handwashing for additional protection.

Use chemical sanitizing methods instead of hot water sanitizer, unless hot water is boiled in advance or during the process.

Follow the City of Winston-Salem's website for alerts and updates on the boil water advisory.

Once the advisory is lifted, dump any remaining ice, flush all water lines and fixtures for the appropriate time identified by Utilities, and clean/sanitize all equipment before reuse.

Call your assigned inspector if you have any questions or concerns.