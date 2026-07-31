Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Advances Two Key Bills to Move Elkridge Forward

Last month, Ball submitted Council Resolution 121-2026: Endorsement of the Elkridge Sustainable Community Designation to the County Council for consideration. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Maryland’s Sustainable Communities Program is a place-based designation offering a comprehensive package of state resources that support holistic strategies for community development, revitalization and sustainability. This designation process centers on thoughtful planning and meaningful community engagement. With the signing of the bill, the County’s Department of Planning and Zoning’s (DPZ) staff will submit the application to DHCD for review.

Over the past several months, DPZ’s Division of Comprehensive and Community Planning has worked closely with residents, business owners, community organizations, and other stakeholders to gather data, identify priorities, and develop strategies that support Elkridge’s long-term sustainability. These efforts have informed a five-year Sustainable Community Action Plan that builds on the County’s General Plan, HoCo By Design, and the Route 1 Corridor Plan, while advancing community-driven priorities. The proposed plan focuses on historic preservation, economic development, walkability and pedestrian safety, the creation and enhancement of parks and open spaces, and expanding multimodal transportation and housing options.

“The Elkridge Sustainable Community Action Plan reflects the ideas, experiences, and desires shared by the community throughout this process,” said Lynda Eisenberg, Director of the Department of Planning and Zoning. “It creates a roadmap that honors Howard County’s historic character while preparing the community for future opportunities.”

The second piece of legislation submitted by Ball and passed by the County Council is Council Resolution 123-2026: Conveyance of Troy Park Property to the Howard County Board of Education for a future High School 14. Last month, Ball announced the County had met the Program Open Space land conversion requirements necessary for HCPSS to secure the land for the site of the forthcoming High School 14 in Elkridge.

The Troy Park site was made possible through recent land acquisitions that allowed the County to successfully meet the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Program Open Space land conversion requirements necessary to construct HS14. The conversion process required that the County place a program open space easement on an equivalent 48-acres to move forward with transferring the land to HCPSS. This land conversion obligation was made possible with the County’s acquisition of Camp Ilchester from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, the Old Washington Road properties for the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center, and the Lawyers Hill parcel.

Last fall, Ball delivered his Elkridge Forward address where he announced several large projects, including the Elkridge Community and 50+ Center, that will revitalize Elkridge. Next week, he will break ground on the first phase of the long-awaited new Elkridge Community and 50+ Center. Expected to be completed by summer 2028, this first phase will include the construction of an approximately 70,000 square foot facility housing designated “General Recreation Program” spaces, 50+ Connections spaces, and shared spaces, in addition to a satellite police station for the Howard County Police Department.