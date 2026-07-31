Bondurant Adds Sixth and Seventh Iowa Certified Sites, Expanding Development-Ready Industrial Opportunities

July 30, 2026 (BONDURANT, IA) — The City of Bondurant, in partnership with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), celebrated the certification of two additional development-ready industrial properties through the Iowa Certified Site Program during a public celebration on Thursday morning at Bondurant City Hall. The program concluded with an optional guided tour of the newly certified sites.

The event recognized the certification of Hemping Helm Industrial Park and the McIntosh, Castek & Hollebrands Certified Site, marking another milestone in Bondurant's continued investment in industrial site readiness and long-term economic development.

The Iowa Certified Site Program identifies industrial properties that have completed extensive due diligence before a prospect ever evaluates the site. Environmental assessments, geotechnical investigations, archaeological and cultural resource reviews, utility capacity verification, transportation access, zoning confirmation, and site planning are completed in advance, significantly reducing development risk and shortening project timelines for companies considering expansion or relocation.

The McIntosh, Castek & Hollebrands Certified Site consists of 63.70 acres, including 61.13 developable acres, strategically located in northeast Bondurant along 15th Street SE/NE 70th Avenue with direct access to U.S. Highway 65 and Interstate 80. Zoned M-1 Limited Industrial, the site is positioned to support advanced manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and other industrial users with access to MidAmerican Energy electric and natural gas service, municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, and Mi-Fiber telecommunications.

The Hemping Helm Industrial Park further expands Bondurant's inventory of development-ready industrial land along the Highway 65 corridor, providing additional opportunities for companies seeking shovel-ready locations within one of the fastest-growing communities in Iowa. "Bondurant continues to take a proactive approach to economic development by preparing sites before opportunities arise," said Mayor Doug Elrod. "Site certification demonstrates our commitment to providing certainty for businesses while showcasing the collaboration between property owners, utility providers, engineers, state agencies, and local partners. These investments position Bondurant to compete for high-quality jobs and private investment for years to come." The City has made site readiness a cornerstone of its economic development strategy. By working alongside property owners and development partners to complete the rigorous certification process, Bondurant has built one of Iowa's strongest portfolios of certified industrial sites. These certified properties have helped attract significant private investment, strengthen the local tax base, and support continued commercial and industrial growth. The dedication ceremony featured remarks from Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority, City of Bondurant Mayor Pro Tem Chad Driscoll, property owners, and project partners. Following the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to participate in an optional guided tour of both newly certified sites.