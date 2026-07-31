Skinner Moving & Storage Expands Role as Trusted Jacksonville Moving Leader

Family-owned Skinner Moving & Storage reinforces its position as a leading, fully licensed and insured moving company serving Jacksonville, FL.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skinner Moving & Storage, a third-generation, family-owned moving company in Jacksonville , is strengthening its presence across the First Coast as a trusted partner for residential and commercial moves. Operating seven days a week and serving between 1,500 and 2,000 customers annually, Skinner Moving & Storage is underscoring its commitment to reliability, professionalism and transparent pricing at a time when consumers are increasingly scrutinizing their choice of mover. The company continues to distinguish itself among moving companies in Jacksonville by combining deep local roots with rigorous training, full licensing and insurance, and a customer-first service model. Fully licensed and insured for Florida intrastate moves as well as USDOT and MC-authorized operations, Skinner Moving & Storage maintains full cargo and liability coverage.Unlike many providers that rely heavily on temporary labor or rotating subcontractors, Skinner deploys trained, background-checked, full-time employees on each move. This approach is designed to support consistent quality, accountability on every job site and careful handling of customers’ belongings. The company’s emphasis on transparency includes honest, itemized quotes with no hidden fees and detailed planning tailored to each customer. From local residential relocations and senior moves to white-glove services and commercial projects, Skinner Moving & Storage leverages its extensive knowledge of Jacksonville neighborhoods and regional logistics to help customers complete moves efficiently and with minimal disruption. Generations of the Skinner family remain actively involved in daily operations, from answering phones to being present on job sites, reinforcing the company’s identity as a “Jacksonville through and through” business. This local continuity, combined with a 5.0 Google rating supported by nearly 300 reviews, has helped position Skinner as a preferred Jacksonville moving company for customers seeking both personal service and professional standards. Skinner Moving & Storage reports continued growth in demand from homeowners, renters and businesses across the First Coast who are looking for trustworthy, clearly priced moving services backed by responsive communication and a strong sense of accountability.About Skinner Moving & Storage: Skinner Moving & Storage is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Family-owned since its founding, the company remains led by three generations of the Skinner family, who are directly involved in daily operations and on-site service. Skinner Moving & Storage completes between 1,500 and 2,000 moves each year, operates seven days a week, and maintains a 5.0 Google rating with nearly 300 reviews, reflecting a sustained focus on customer satisfaction. Fully licensed and insured for Florida intrastate and interstate operations (including USDOT and MC authority, as well as full cargo and liability coverage), Skinner relies exclusively on trained, background-checked, full-time employees rather than day laborers or rotating subcontractors. The company emphasizes trust, transparency and careful handling of customers’ belongings, providing honest, itemized quotes with no hidden fees and personalized moving plans for each client. With deep roots in Jacksonville and the broader First Coast, Skinner Moving & Storage offers a full range of services, including residential, commercial, senior and white-glove moves. The company combines the high-touch service of a family business with professional processes and advanced capabilities, prioritizing respect, responsiveness and accountability on every move.

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