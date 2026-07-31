Atelier Yoga Opens in East Dallas, Blending French and California Hot Yoga Roots

Frankie and Yasmine Zaccanelli, owners of Atelier Yoga

Family-owned studio blends hot yoga, hot Pilates and hot sculpt into a "moving meditation" for every level on Greenville Avenue.

We wanted to bring back what we fell in love with in Venice — a place where anyone can walk in, regardless of age, background or fitness level, and feel like they belong.” — Yasmine Zaccanelli, Co-founder, Atelier Yoga

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new boutique fitness studio is bringing a piece of Venice Beach and the south of France to East Dallas. Atelier Yoga, located near Lovers Lane and Greenville Ave., has officially opened its doors, offering hot yoga, hot mat Pilates and hot sculpt classes designed to be accessible to newcomers while still challenging for seasoned practitioners.

The studio is the creation of husband-and-wife team Frankie and Yasmine Zaccanelli, whose personal journey shaped the concept from the ground up. Yasmine, who was born and raised in the south of France, discovered hot yoga a decade ago while living in Venice, California, often described as ground zero for the country's fitness trends. What began as a search for a workout down the street from her apartment became a life-changing journey, from a daily practice to a full yoga teacher-training certification. Yasmine and Frankie practiced together six to seven days a week in Venice, and when the couple later moved to the south of France, Yasmine found the local yoga scene still in its early stages. Determined to keep her practice alive, she pursued her own teacher certification with the same training group she had studied under in Venice and opened her first small studio in France.

After experiencing the warmth and connection of the Los Angeles yoga community, Yasmine was inspired to share that same spirit in the south of France, where hot yoga was still emerging. When she and her husband later returned to the Dallas area, they brought that same vision with them: a studio where everyone feels welcome from the moment they walk through the door.

"We wanted to bring back what we fell in love with in Venice, a place where anyone can walk in, regardless of age, background or fitness level, and feel like they belong," said Yasmine Zaccanelli, co-founder of Atelier Yoga. "It's not about who can do the most advanced pose. It's about showing up, breathing, and finding your own edge."

Atelier Yoga's classes are built around heat as a foundational element of the experience, with the room kept between 85 and 100 degrees to support a deep, intentional practice. The studio's offerings include:

Atelier & Atelier Flow — Hatha and vinyasa-based yoga classes built around breath, alignment and mindfulness

Atelier Freestyle — a more advanced vinyasa class for students ready to explore complex postures

Atelier Hot Pilates — a slow, intentional mat-based core and full-body strength class

Atelier Sculpt — a fast-paced, music-driven strength and cardio class using light weights and resistance bands

Atelier Yin — a restorative, floor-based practice for deep stretching and relaxation

Core Atelier — a high-energy hybrid of vinyasa yoga and strength training

For newcomers intimidated by the idea of a heated studio, Atelier Yoga also offers a dedicated Foundations track that covers primary poses and breath work at a beginner-friendly pace. Yasmine and Frankie are quick to point out that mastery is a lifelong pursuit rather than a prerequisite for walking in the door — the studio's most advanced practitioner is a 72-year-old woman capable of holding intricate poses for a full 75-minute class.

Co-founder Frankie Zaccanelli, a Dallas native and graduate of Jesuit College Preparatory School, describes the studio's philosophy as "moving meditation" — an experience rooted less in athletic performance and more in the connection between breath, body and mind.

"It's the first workout that ever made me put my phone away. You learn to control your breath under stress in the hot room, and that skill follows you out the door — into work, into parenting, into everyday life."

The studio's design reflects that philosophy, with cork flooring, warm lighting and curated music intended to create what regulars have already nicknamed a "warm hug."

True to its founders' international roots, Atelier Yoga has organically built a teaching staff hailing from Venezuela, Lebanon, Hungary, South Korea and France — a reflection of the welcoming, no-clique culture the Zaccanellis set out to build.

The studio offers a beginner-friendly Foundations track for newcomers, along with drop-in classes, class packages and unlimited monthly memberships that include two guest passes per month and complimentary mat and towel rentals.

Looking ahead, the Zaccanellis plan to grow their offerings under a future umbrella brand, the Atelier Collective, which will house teacher-training programs, rotating local art exhibits, community open houses, and an international yoga retreat planned for summer 2027. The studio already hosts regular first-Friday open sessions where friends and family of members are invited in after the final class of the day to meet the community.

Having practiced in Los Angeles studios that welcomed "any walk of life," the Zaccanellis say they set out deliberately to avoid a cliquish, single-demographic fitness scene in Dallas, building instead a space where beginners and advanced practitioners train side by side without competition or judgment.

Atelier Yoga is located at 4912 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206, just behind Kostas Greek Cafe. New students can view the class schedule and book online, or simply walk in — no experience or equipment required, as mats and towels are available on-site.

About Atelier Yoga

Atelier Yoga is a family-owned, neighborhood hot yoga, hot Pilates and hot sculpt studio in East Dallas. Founded by Yasmine and Frankie Zaccanelli, the studio draws on more than a decade of experience in Los Angeles' fitness scene and a studio the couple previously operated in the south of France. Atelier Yoga is committed to building an inclusive, non-competitive community where every level of practitioner is welcome.

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