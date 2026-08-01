America's Service Commissions Applauds Launch of Service United

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State service commissions will support initiative to expand service and opportunity nationwide.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Service Commissions (ASC), the national association representing the nation's state and territorial service commissions, today welcomed the launch of Service United, Maryland Governor Wes Moore's National Governors Association (NGA) Chair's Initiative, and the accompanying Service United Fund , announced during the NGA Summer Meeting. The initiative brings together governors, philanthropic leaders, businesses, educators, and community organizations around a shared vision: "Service from All, Opportunities for All."Service United reflects a growing recognition that service is more than an act of volunteerism—it is a proven strategy for expanding opportunity, developing talent, strengthening communities, and addressing critical challenges in education, workforce development, public health, mental health, disaster response, and civic engagement."Service has the power to transform lives while delivering measurable benefits to communities," said John Kelly, incoming Chief Executive Officer of America's Service Commissions. "When people serve, they gain skills, experience, professional networks, and a deeper sense of purpose. At the same time, communities gain capacity to address pressing challenges. Service United elevates this idea by recognizing service as a strategic investment in America's future."America's Service Commissions also applauded the philanthropic leadership of the Andrew Carnegie Foundation and the Schultz Family Foundation, whose commitments through the Service United Fund will help expand access to service opportunities and support the growth of innovative service models nationwide."The philanthropic investments announced alongside Service United send an important signal that leaders across sectors understand the value of service," Kelly said. "These commitments will help create opportunities for more Americans to serve while accelerating solutions to challenges facing states and communities."America's Service Commissions emphasized that state service commissions will play a critical role in turning the vision of Service United into reality. Operating in every state and territory, service commissions serve as the backbone of the nation's service infrastructure, aligning federal, state, local, philanthropic, and private-sector resources to meet community needs.This leadership was reflected in the initiative's launch panel, where John Kelly, Executive Director of Serve Colorado and incoming CEO of America's Service Commissions, joined Governors Wes Moore and Kevin Stitt, Carnegie's Dan Vallone, and Kaiser Permanente Chief Health Officer Dr. Bechara Choucair to discuss how service can expand opportunity and address critical community needs.For decades, state service commissions have pioneered innovative service initiatives, strengthened AmeriCorps programs, cultivated public-private partnerships, and developed pathways that connect service to workforce and economic opportunity. Many of the successful models highlighted during the Service United launch—including tutoring programs, public health programs, youth mental health initiatives, conservation programs, and workforce development efforts—have been supported, scaled, or coordinated through state service commissions and their partners."State service commissions understand how to connect service to results," said Chris Bugbee, Chair of America’s Service Commissions and CEO of the OneStar Foundation, the state service commission in Texas. "They are uniquely positioned to bring together governors, employers, educators, philanthropy, and community organizations to ensure that service opportunities are accessible, impactful, and aligned with local needs."Service United's focus on expanding opportunity through service closely aligns with the work state service commissions have long championed: creating pathways into careers, developing future leaders, strengthening civic participation, and ensuring that service opportunities are available to individuals from all backgrounds and communities."Too often, service is viewed only as something people do to give back," Kelly added. "Service is also a pathway forward. It develops leadership, strengthens workforce readiness, builds community connections, and opens doors to educational and economic opportunity. Increasingly, service can also help individuals earn industry-recognized credentials and gain the skills and experience employers are seeking. That is why the vision of 'Service from All, Opportunities for All' is so compelling."America's Service Commissions looks forward to working alongside NGA Chair Governor Wes Moore, governors across the country, philanthropic partners, employers, educational institutions, and community organizations to advance the goals of Service United and expand opportunities for Americans to serve and succeed. Learn more about Service United Fund at www.serviceunitedfund.org # # #About America’s Service CommissionsAmerica’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 Governor’s state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-led public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 80 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Find your state service commission at https://www.statecommissions.org/find-your-commission

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