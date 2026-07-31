County Veteran Services to Operate with Limited Services on July 31

Durham, N.C. – Residents seeking assistance from Durham County Veteran Services on Friday, July 31, 2026, should note that limited services will be available as staff attends an off-site training. The department will resume normal operations on Monday, August 3.

During this period, appointments with a Veteran Services Officer will not be available. However, customers can still reach Veteran Services by calling 919-560-8387, emailing veteranservices@dconc.gov, or visiting their office at 201 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27701.

Veterans in need of immediate assistance with applying for Veterans Affairs Healthcare can contact the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 508 Fulton Street, or by calling 919-286-0411.

Assistance with filing a Compensation or Pension claim is available by calling the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Call Center at 800-827-1000.

For more information about the services provided by the Durham County Veteran Services Department, please call 919-560-8387, email veteranservices@dconc.gov, or visit their webpage here.

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