How to Reuse Juice Pulp: 3 Easy Recipes with the Kuvings AUTO10S Slow Juicer

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These 3 recipes show how juicing pulp can be transformed into savory snacks, baked desserts, and homemade dog treats.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- These three recipes show how leftover juicing pulp from the Kuvings AUTO10S Slow Juicer can be transformed into savory snacks, baked desserts, and homemade dog treats, offering simple ways to reduce food waste in the kitchen.Fresh juice leaves behind fiber-rich pulp that is often discarded, yet it can still be incorporated into a variety of recipes. As more home cooks embrace zero-waste cooking, repurposing pulp has become an easy way to make fuller use of fruits and vegetables while adding texture to everyday meals and snacks.Using a cold press juicer such as the Kuvings AUTO10S makes it easy to collect fresh juicing pulp for cooking and baking after juice preparation. Here are three recipes that give leftover pulp a second life.01 | Rice Paper PastryCrispy on the outside and filled with gooey melted cheese, this rice paper snack offers a creative way to turn leftover celery and spinach pulp into a flavorful appetizer.▶ Try the Rice Paper Pastry Recipe:02 | Beet Pulp BrowniesBeet pulp adds moisture and texture to these rich vegan, gluten-free brownies. Paired with dark chocolate and topped with beet frosting, the recipe demonstrates another way to use vegetable pulp beyond juicing.▶ Try the Beet Pulp Brownies Recipe:03 | Pulpy Dog TreatsLeftover fruit or vegetable pulp can also be turned into homemade dog biscuits. Mixed with oats, peanut butter, flaxseed, and coconut oil, these treats offer pet owners an easy way to prepare healthy, homemade snacks for their dogs.▶ Try the Pulpy Dog Treats Recipe:Juicing pulp can be used in a wide range of recipes, from savory dishes and baked goods to homemade pet snacks. The recipes above demonstrate how leftover pulp can become a versatile ingredient in everyday cooking, helping reduce food waste while making the most of fresh produce.

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