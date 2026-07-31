Governor Abbott Appoints Drake To Governor’s University Research Initiative Advisory Board

July 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brad Drake to the Governor's University Research Initiative Advisory Board for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board was established to assist the Office of the Governor with the review and evaluation of applications for funding of grant proposals and makes recommendations for approval or disapproval of those applications.

Brad Drake of Paris is the chief executive officer of Drake Companies LLC, a construction and materials business holding company. Previously, he served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors. He is a member of the Association of General Contractors of Texas and the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association. Additionally, he serves as a board member of Guaranty Bank & Trust located in Addison. Drake received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University.