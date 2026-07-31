Governor Abbott Announces Austin Holder As Director Of Legislative Affairs

July 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Austin Holder as Director Of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor.

“Austin Holder has been a trusted advisor as we deliver policies that keep Texas the strongest state in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “His experience in the legislative process and dedication to public service will benefit Texans for years to come. I look forward to his leadership and service to our state in the years ahead.”

Austin Holder previously served the Office of the Governor as Deputy Legislative Director, and Deputy Budget Director. Before joining the Office of the Governor, Holder worked at a premier government affairs practice and represented the interests of Fortune 500 companies and other businesses before the Texas Legislature, state agencies, and state boards and commissions. Before joining the private sector, he acquired more than a decade of public service experience in Texas state government. Holder served as a budget analyst in the Senate Finance Committee with a focus on natural resources, economic & business development, regulatory agencies, and disaster funding. He also served in the executive branch under Governor Rick Perry of Texas and Governor Bobby Jindal of Louisiana. He is a member of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Austin. Holder earned a master’s degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas and an undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University.