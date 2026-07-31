Prepared Canada Corp. Releases July 2026 Monthly Updated New Videos and Articles

July 2026 Long Form Videos July 2026 Articles July 2026 Short Videos

Prepared Canada videos and articles provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Heat waves, wildfires, and the internet being set ablaze in response to video game companies declaring they will no long be selling physical discs. July was full of hot risk.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its July 2026 content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released multiple long-form videos addressing topics related to Current Events and Disaster

Management:

● Venezuela Earthquake, UK PM Resigns, Strait of Hormuz | Resilience Professional Analysis on the Spot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isUNKL3qMUg

This video displays how a professional immediately analyses new bits of information from the news the moment they are given it.

● The 2026 European Heatwave and Climate Risk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OjUjcNjwMs

This video goes into depth explaining the events surrounding the 2026 Heatwave in Europe, and what can be learned from it and events like it.

● Sony/Playstation's Announcement to Discontinue Physical Media | Continuity and Communication Risk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prJOnBedGt0

This video covers the recent online controversy surrounding Sony’s decision to discontinue creating Physical Media for Video Games and Movies, and analyses potential reasons and solutions for the situation.

● Why Do Wildfires Keep Happening? | Disaster Risk Analysis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aELpkn_6FNk

This video leverages our expertise in Disaster Management to explain the recent Ontario Wildfires and consider what could be done in the future to deal with Wildfires as a whole.

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada

Continuity 101 Course

In addition to their newer videos, Prepared Canada has released short-form content related to the contents of their “Continuity 101” course that you can watch for free: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnwsMxo3PRIWTE2zJ_1rMigV

This playlist is a FREE Master’s-level course condensed and simplified so that anyone can use it to improve their business strategies.

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published several articles on its website and Substack page during the month:

● The 2026 Heat Wave in Europe

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-2026-heat-wave-in-europe

This piece goes into further analysis as to why the Europe heat wave happened, and what information could be learned from it.

● Analyzing the Sony Controversy

https://www.prepared.ca/post/analyzing-the-sony-controversy

This article utilizes the opportunity created by the Sony Controversy to discuss learning and potentially updating consumer protection laws.

● Getting Better at Dealing with Disasters

https://www.prepared.ca/post/getting-better-at-dealing-with-disasters

This article is made to help contextualize how disaster risk professionals think about disasters, and will also hopefully assist the reader with any analysis of their own in the future.

● 2026 Ontario Wildfires

https://www.prepared.ca/post/2026-ontario-wildfires

This article begins analyzing the Northern Ontario wildfires, at a time where it is important to look at the entire picture.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis. Our monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit Prepared Canada’s website at www.prepared.ca

For weekly updates please subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada

Should a Video/Game Company have a Continuity Plan for if their licenses are pulled?

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