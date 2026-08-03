Lifestyle Creator Keirsten Lanae Marries Trevor Whittington in a Storybook Riverside Wedding at Stone Haven

Keirsten Lanae at her Stone Haven wedding, May 16, 2026. Photo: Elizabeth Hall Photography

Keirsten Lanae wed Trevor Whittington in a princess gown with red roses and old-world elegance at Stone Haven on the Tennessee River.

It was a dream come true. Getting to celebrate with the people we love, in a place that beautiful, was everything” — Keirsten Lanae, lifestyle creator

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official: lifestyle creator Keirsten Lanae is a married woman. The beauty, fashion, and family storyteller wed Trevor Whittington on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in an elegant ceremony at Stone Haven, the European-inspired wedding venue perched above the Tennessee River just east of Huntsville, Alabama. Since May, glimpses of the celebration have circulated across social platforms through the many digital creators in attendance, and today the couple is sharing the full story behind one of the creator community's most talked-about gatherings of the season.

"It was a dream come true," Keirsten shared.

Exchanging vows against Stone Haven's old-world architecture and sweeping river views, the couple delivered a wedding worthy of the storybooks. The bride stunned in a princess-style gown featuring a fitted bodice and classic romantic details, a look destined for saved folders and bridal mood boards everywhere. Her bridesmaids brought high drama in striking red, carrying bouquets of red roses that gave the wedding party a bold, cinematic edge against the venue's timeless backdrop.

With many of digital media's most recognizable creators in attendance, the celebration was equal parts love story and cultural moment: a gathering of the community that has followed Keirsten's journey from everyday storytelling to trusted lifestyle voice.

While attendee content offered the internet its first look, the full professional gallery was captured by acclaimed wedding photographer Elizabeth Hall of Elizabeth Hall Photography, whose imagery documents the ceremony, reception, and candid celebrations throughout the evening. Select photographs from the official gallery are available to media for editorial use.

Fans have already seen moments from the day through attendee posts and Keirsten's own platforms, and the couple will continue sharing wedding content, behind-the-scenes moments, and newlywed life with her audience in the months ahead.

About Keirsten Lanae

Keirsten Lanae is a lifestyle creator recognized for her authentic approach to beauty, fashion, and family-centered storytelling. Her work is rooted in real-life experiences, allowing her to connect meaningfully with a diverse digital audience seeking relatability and inspiration. Through thoughtfully curated content, she explores everyday moments with warmth, creativity, and emotional honesty, positioning herself as a trusted voice within the lifestyle content space.

Her creative journey reflects a balance between aesthetic expression and genuine narrative, blending visual style with personal insight. Her focus on beauty and fashion goes beyond trends, emphasizing individuality, confidence, and accessibility, while her family-oriented content adds depth and emotional resonance for followers who value authenticity in digital media. Over time, she has established herself as a consistent and influential lifestyle creator, known for cultivating meaningful engagement through sincerity and creative vision.

Follow Keirsten Lanae on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Interview and Image Requests

Keirsten Lanae is available for interviews, features, and exclusive wedding coverage. High-resolution images (credit: Elizabeth Hall Photography) are available upon request.

Media Contact

Shameless Agency

Katie Tua

katie@theshamelessagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.