After using Ranked-Choice Voting, NM Democrats make the selection for their nominee for Lt. Governor

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2026 Albuquerque, NM — The Democratic Party of New Mexico finally selects Stephanie Garcia Richard as their nominee for Lieutenant Governor. The Republican Party of New Mexico releases the following statement: “With the selection of Stephanie Garcia Richard as the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor, I am even more confident in our ability to flip New Mexico red in 96 days,” said Interim Chairman Mike Nelson. “Our slate of Republican candidates, led by Gregg Hull and David Gallegos, brings more experience than any other Republican ticket in years. Unlike any of the Democratic candidates on the ballot, Gregg Hull and David Gallegos are ready to change the direction of our state on day one. As for the selection process by the Democratic Party of New Mexico, this was a complete sham from the beginning. Their ranked-choice voting process ignored more than 42,000 voters who voted for Harold Pope in the primary election and conveniently erased all the work Pope did to obtain enough signatures to file on March 10. Never again can New Mexico Democrats call themselves the party of ‘democracy.’” ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.