Councilmember Rivera’s statement on reported firing of Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes by Mayor

Today, Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4) released the following statement regarding unofficial reports that Mayor Katie Wilson has fired Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes:

“It has been 24 hours since rumors started swirling about the firing of Chief Barnes, and we have not heard one word from Mayor Wilson. This is unacceptable.

“If true, the impulsive and reckless decision to fire Chief Shon Barnes is the latest in a series of missteps, including her inadequate response to serious gun violence in our city. Her lack of experience and her incompetence have led to poor decision making and put the safety of our communities at risk.

“Chief Barnes has outstanding experience. He is nationally recognized for his crime reduction work and his efforts to build better relations between police and community.

“In my district alone, Chief Barnes’ model of community policing has made a significant, positive difference. In my personal experience, I have found Chief Barnes to be responsive and collaborative in ways that a police chief should be.

“SPD’s and Fire’s handling of the tragic events at Seattle Center was stellar; I have heard that directly from people who were there. Instead of commending Chief Barnes’ department for its swift and effective response, it is clear, and very unfortunate, that the mayor has decided to play politics and to pin her delayed and inadequate response to this weekend’s tragedy on a well-respected and effective police chief.”

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