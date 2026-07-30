Councilmembers respond to reported dismissal of Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes

Today Council President Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6), Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5), Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7, Public Safety Chair), released this statement following an official announcement from Mayor Katie B. Wilson that Police Chief...

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