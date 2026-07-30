Councilmember Saka statement on reported dismissal of Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes by Mayor

Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), vice-chair of the Public Safety Committee, issued the following statement regarding unofficial reports that Mayor Katie Wilson has dismissed Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes:

“If indeed, media reports turn out to be true, I am deeply disappointed by Mayor Wilson’s decision to remove Chief Barnes from his position as Seattle’s Chief of Police. At a time when our police department needs stability, consistency, and strong leadership, this decision takes us in the wrong direction.

“Our police department has experienced far too much leadership turnover in recent years. Seattle has cycled through chief after chief, and every leadership transition comes at a significant cost. It disrupts morale, weakens continuity, slows the implementation of long-term reforms, and makes it harder for the men and women of the Seattle Police Department to remain focused on delivering the services our communities deserve.

“Under Chief Barnes’ leadership, Seattle has made meaningful progress. Violent crime has declined, the department has continued rebuilding after years of staffing losses, and important work has been underway to strengthen public trust. The mayor’s decision completely undermines this progress.

“I have worked with Chief Barnes and have confidence in his ability to lead. He is a man of integrity, and I believe he is the right person for this job. He is also one of the few Black police chiefs to lead Seattle. Representation matters, particularly as we work to address gun violence and strengthen trust across all of our communities. I am grateful for Chief Barnes’ service and the personal sacrifices he has made on behalf of our city, and I want to acknowledge the steady, principled leadership he has brought to the department during a challenging period for public safety.

“Though we have no official confirmation, still, I urge Mayor Wilson to reconsider this decision and explain why removing a chief who has overseen measurable improvements in public safety is in the city’s best interest. Seattle cannot afford another period of uncertainty at the top of its police department. I remain committed to ensuring our city has a police department that is well-led, fully staffed, accountable, and capable of keeping every neighborhood safe.”

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