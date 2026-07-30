Councilmember Rinck statement on possible dismissal of Seattle Police Chief Barnes

Today Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck (Position 8) released the following statement:

“Our community has been in mourning. This past weekend alone, 13 of our neighbors were shot, injured, or killed from gun violence.

“This includes a shooting on Thursday evening that injured three women off Aurora Avenue, another that happened in Capitol Hill that left three people injured early Saturday morning, and Sunday’s mass shooting at Seattle Center’s Bite of Seattle event killed three people and injured four people, including a two-year old.

“This continued violence is traumatic and unacceptable for everyone who calls Seattle home.

“At a time like this, the people of Seattle deserve leadership who are focused on working together to improve public safety and restore confidence in their government. That remains my highest priority.

“I am disappointed that I found out about the possible dismissal of Chief Barnes from reports on social media last night and did not receive any update or information about this development from the Mayor or Mayor’s Office until mid-morning today. Chief Barnes’ recent interactions with press have been concerning, but I have yet to receive an explanation of what decisions have or haven’t been made, or full rationale behind why any decision has been made.

“While I respect the distinct roles and responsibilities of each branch of government, in order to have a government that works, the City Council, the Mayor, and the City Attorney must work together.

“As we navigate next steps, let’s make this is a moment where City Hall takes the work of good governance seriously, where communications between branches are improved, and we are working together for the safety of our residents.”

If you are struggling, you can call, text, or chat the national 988 crisis line for support 24/7. Additionally, the City’s Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) has partnerships with several community organizations for free therapy and mental health care services for youth and young adults ages 13-24. More information about those services is available at seattle.gov/youthmentalhealth

If you know any additional information about these shootings, please call Seattle Police Department’s tip line: 206-233-5000.

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