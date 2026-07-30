Nearly $1.3 million awarded to 43 local businesses through 2026 Tenant Improvement Program  

We are excited to share the 2026 Tenant Improvement Program awardees! Through this program we are investing nearly $1.3 million across 43 small businesses to help them stabilize and grow with new equipment and signage.

Businesses include neighborhood favorites and community spaces that provide a variety of valued services across the city. We prioritize viable businesses at high risk of displacement, including BIPOC and women-owned businesses, and in historically underinvested areas. Be on the lookout for exciting updates in your neighborhood!

Read descriptions of each awardee and their award package, as well as more information on the program and how the selection process works, below.

Central Seattle

Central Café, Central District

African American-owned café that focuses on providing healthy food options for the community. Upgraded equipment will help increase efficiency in catering to nearby school. (Equipment package; award amount: $37,850)

Good Hair Salon, Central District

Salon owned by an Eritrean immigrant who rebuilt her career when she moved to the U.S. She dreamed of being a business owner again while working for the previous owners and got the opportunity to purchase the salon four years ago. She will replace damaged and ageing equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $19,100)

Mintish Coffee House, Capitol Hill

Levantine-owned business with close ties to local organizations which provides significant community impact through events and donations. Business will replace essential equipment and plans to expand to a second location in the next year. (Equipment package; award amount: $36,000)

Ooink, Capitol Hill

Asian woman-owned business that she runs alongside her husband. This 10-year-old business is an anchor of their community, has built a strong customer base, and expanded into packaged products. Owners will replace old equipment essential to their kitchen operations. (Equipment package; award amount: $50,000)

Downtown (including Chinatown-International District)

CMarr Automotive, Chinatown-International District

Asian-owned business operating since 2001 with a passion for auto repair. With a lot of community support, this business became one of the highest regarded shops in Seattle. With the modernization of cars, the business is seeking equipment that will solve complex problems in-house. (Equipment package; award amount: $25,000)

Fortune Garden, Chinatown-International District

Chinese immigrant women-owned business rooted in the community for over 15 years, sharing authentic Cantonese Chinese cuisine with their community. The business needs to urgently replace aging equipment to avoid disruptions to their daily operation. (Equipment package; award amount: $25,600)

Gan Bei, Chinatown-International District

Described as the neighborhood “living room,” this Chinese family-owned bar and eatery contributes to neighborhood events and donates to those in need. They are replacing vital equipment to assist with refrigeration and operations. (Equipment package; award amount: $16,000)

Gelatiamo, Downtown

East African immigrant business owner took over ownership of the 30-year-old shop that is a cornerstone in Downtown. They are excited to mentor staff in the art of Italian gelato and pastry-making. They are seeking equipment to scale production, eliminating reliance on outsourced production. (Equipment package; award amount: $50,000)

Identity Jiu-Jitsu, Chinatown-International District

Community-focused gym which recently changed ownership is focused on adding youth programming with a significant scholarship component. The business will purchase essential cleaning and cooling equipment to make the space safer for participants. (Equipment package; award amount: $7,500)

Mark Thai Food Box, Chinatown-International District

Business owners organize Thai cultural events and bring together Thai home cooks to share their products. Their new equipment will help operations run more smoothly and replace staple items. (Equipment package; award amount: $27,600)

ML Jewelry, Chinatown-International District

Vietnamese immigrant woman-owned business, with a legacy deeply rooted in the community for 30 years, is working to mentor the next generation of her family. New equipment will modernize her operation, speed up orders and complete more repairs, allowing them to continue providing high-quality services to their customers. (Equipment package; award amount: $22,000)

Ngoan USA LLC, Chinatown-International District

Twenty-year-old neighborhood staple business that donates food and champions community clean-ups. Business will replace time-worn, needed equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $40,000)

Sairen, Chinatown-International District

Women-owned, small-batch clothing designers and makers who also operate a retail shop. In addition, the owners coordinate and plan events throughout Japantown and serve as community connectors. They will purchase equipment to shift more of their production in-house. (Equipment package; award amount: $3,000)

North Seattle (including Wedgwood)

Casa Del Mariachi, Pinehurst

A Mexican woman-owned restaurant, highly impacted by nearby construction, will use funds to update signage which still shows a previous business’ name. (Sign package; award amount: $1,850)

French Nails, Wedgwood

Korean immigrant woman-owned business in operation for nearly two decades. The owner’s daughter, who took over in 2017, wants to continue the business’ community legacy. She will replace equipment that is at the end of its functional use. (Equipment package; award amount: $44,700)

Glitterland, Greenwood

Woman-owned hair studio that caters to the LBGTQIA+ community is looking to add new staff and donate services to those in need. A new, large neon sign will increase visibility and draw more attention to business and attribute additional lighting to the surrounding area. (Sign package; award amount: $10,150)

Halcyon Brewing Company, Greenwood

Business owner is community-driven and provides local artists the opportunity to launch their art and musical talents. His new equipment to increase production, allowing for more wholesale opportunities. (Equipment package; award amount: $37,250)

Half Moon Bouldering, Greenwood

Operated by a Romanian immigrant business owner who moved to Seattle and found a strong connection with the climbing community. He will purchase specialized equipment to help grow the business and attract new clientele. (Equipment package; award amount: $24,800)

Jewel of India, University District

Twenty-year-old business with a strong tradition of feeding those in need including providing mentorship to immigrant business owners. They will replace aging staple equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $45,000)

Lockspot Café & Bar, Ballard

One-hundred-year-old business operated by owners who mentor young people starting their first job and take care of seniors in their neighborhood. The business will replace essential broken equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $44,570)

Lupe’s Situ Tacos, Ballard

Mexican-Lebanese woman-owned business that hosts many community events and has received accolades from local food publications. Owner is adding lighted signage to attract more customers. (Sign package; award amount: $14,250)

Michaela Corning, Northgate

Modest clothing designer created a women-only salon, boutique, and community hub focused on serving culturally Muslim, immigrant, and refugee women while supporting multiple women-owned businesses. The business also hosts many community events and runs a clothing upcycling program where those in need can shop online for free. Their sign currently says the previous tenant’s name, so they are replacing this and also adding window signage to advertise the other businesses operating out of their space. (Sign package; award amount: $15,000)

Radiant Flavors Café, Bitterlake

Egyptian-Greek woman-owned café in an area with many seniors and youth. The owner donates food and curates a family-friendly atmosphere. New signage will help make the business more visible to potential customers. (Sign package; award amount: $15,000)

The Dish Café, Green Lake

Mexican-owned café with two locations that the current owners purchased after starting work there at age 18! They support budding entrepreneurs and a meal program for youth and those in need. Equipment funding will replace non-functioning essentials. (Equipment package; award amount: $34,800)

The Ladies Room, Greenwood

Woman-owned business with a commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and vibrant space that supports connection and local culture. They will purchase equipment to complete required upgrades ensuring full compliance with health and safety standards. (Equipment package; award amount: $22,650)

Turntables & Trails, Greenwood

Local favorite audio and outdoor gear retailer that plays a central role in community events and support. New lighted signage will add visibility on the street. (Sign package; award amount: $10,420)

Michaela Corning The Dish Café The Lockspot Café

West Seattle

Smile West Seattle, West Seattle

Haitian American-owned business, nestled in his neighborhood for 15 years, is committed to serving his community by building strong patient relationships and making sure his doors remain open to all that are in need. He will upgrade tools, which will help increase his capacity see patients. (Equipment package; award amount: $50,000)

South Seattle (including Beacon Hill, Columbia City, and Othello)

Abarrotes Pablo, Mt. Baker

Mexican woman-owned grocery store that is a favorite for nearby Franklin High School students. Owner needs permanent signage after being in their space for three years. (Sign package; award amount: $8,790)

Ammana Houseware & Grocery, Graham

Local Somali woman-owned grocery that partners with Fresh Bucks, delivers groceries for those in need, and cooks for the nearby mosque. Business is seeking necessary refrigeration and cooling equipment to keep their space and inventory usable in the heat. (Equipment package; award amount: $45,000)

Earthwise, SODO

Business owner with true community commitment to salvage goods and sell affordable consumer products with the desire to reduce landfill waste. The business focuses on the circular economy, is a retail point for reclaimed lumber and hosts workshops that include furniture repair and craft nights. The business needs better signage that is visible from both north and south-bound traffic. (Sign package; award amount: $10,250)

Cafetal Quilombo, Beacon Hill

Mexican-owned legacy business which supports nearby Mercer Middle School events with their neighborhood favorite tamales. They will replace broken equipment and improve their cooling system. (Equipment package; award amount: $40,000)

Delish, Hillman City

Seven-year-old Ethiopian restaurant that supports significant food donations to those in need. Business will replace broken essential equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $47,000)

Hannan Market, Othello

Somali immigrant-owned neighborhood grocery and deli serving as a safety hub for the community for more than a decade. The owner will upgrade equipment to improve reliability and increase production capacity. (Equipment package; award amount: $31,500)

Hoang Lan, Othello

Multi-generational legacy business, beloved by the neighborhood that offers low-cost catering to seniors and participates in community events. The business will replace decades-old equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $47,000)

Island Soul, Columbia City

African American business owner, who is continuing his father’s entrepreneurial spirit since the 1970’s, is rooted in the community. He will replace equipment to help improve efficiency, food quality, and overall service. (Equipment package; award amount: $21,700)

Lil Red’s Takeout & Catering, Columbia City

African American-owned business whose owner who provides beautiful meals to those in need is planning to expand his operation to wholesale and catering. The new equipment will allow him to get his manufactured products into local grocery stores. (Equipment package; award amount: $31,600)

MacPherson’s Produce, Beacon Hill

Inter-generational grocery store with a neighborhood cult following of 40 years. Business owners are expanding refrigeration to add more inventory and increase shelf life of produce. (Equipment package; award amount: $22,100)

Safari Njema, Columbia City

Legacy business that is the only Kenyan restaurant in Seattle! Business owner will repair her HVAC system and add kitchen equipment, which will expand their menu and allow staff to stop washing dishes by hand. The owner feeds those in need and supports community organizations and students. (Equipment package; award amount: $28,900)

Seattle Beauty Academy, Mt. Baker

Vietnamese-owned business with over 25 years of industry experience catering to first- generation immigrants and working adults pursuing a profession in aesthetics and cosmetology. New equipment will help expand their training capacity. (Equipment package; award amount: $48,850)

Sunset Café, Rainier Beach

Eritrean immigrant women-owned business providing cultural meals to the local immigrant and refugee population. Currently, the owner kneads bread by hand and handwashes dishes. New equipment will allow her to create her menu with less pain and more efficiency. (Equipment package; award amount: $44,000)

The Royal Room, Columbia City

Neighborhood gem and performance venue that fills its calendar with community events. They will make essential heating and cooling improvements, improve sound equipment and purchase some kitchen equipment. (Equipment package; award amount: $50,000)

Thready, South Park

Locally focused, Palestinian-owned screen printer that provides discounted and free services to youth organizations and schools. The business will purchase a dryer that will significantly speed up the printing process. (Equipment package; award amount: $50,000)

Yorda Beauty Salon, Columbia City

Tigray immigrant woman-owned business specializes in hair types distinctive to the Afro-American community and is excited to uplift others by tailoring a professional or fashionable look to their liking. She will purchase equipment that is reliable and efficient to scale her business to take more clients. (Equipment package; award amount: $22,900)

Selection Process

Businesses applied for equipment and signage awards through our online portal, which was open March 3 – April 13, 2026. After being reviewed for eligibility, our staff did the first round of scoring for applicants. Businesses self-report ownership demographic information. Our partner Grow America then provides a financial stability review. Selected businesses receive funds in the form of a loan, which is forgiven when the contract terms of the loan are complete.

Awardees were prioritized and scored by the following criteria:

Equity: Projects serving high displacement risk neighborhoods and/or projects supporting historically underserved businesses.

Viability: Business sustainability such as annual gross sales and profit, and business experience.

Project readiness: Status of physical space, project description, budget detail and commitment of other funding sources.

Impact: Projects or business owners providing social and/or public benefits that show positive community impact.

Building on last year’s success, we will again provide an orientation for awardees.

For additional information, please feel free to reach out to oed_tiprogram@seattle.gov.