City Councilmembers react to Police Chief Barnes’ departure, voice major concerns

Today Council President Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6), Councilmember Debora Juarez (District 5), Councilmember Bob Kettle (District 7, Public Safety Chair), released this statement following an official announcement from Mayor Katie B. Wilson that Police Chief Shon Barnes has resigned.

“Our city faces profound public safety challenges, from youth gun violence destroying lives to drug markets and human trafficking plaguing our neighborhoods. After the Seattle Center shooting, our focus should be on the lives lost and how we can address gun violence in our city. Tackling these crises and creating a safer Seattle requires strong, stable leadership.

“When communities are grieving, major decisions should be made with great deliberation; making a significant leadership change in this moment puts our city in a precarious situation. Having cycled through four police chiefs in just two and a half years, our priority must be stability, not further disruption. The people of Seattle deserve reliable leadership, especially as we close out a busy summer of public events.



“Right now, our focus should be on keeping residents and visitors safe, providing stability and clear leadership, reducing gun violence in Southeast Seattle and ensuring public safety agencies are coordinated and delivering timely alerts and public information.”

“We stand with community members who came forward today to express their support for Chief Barnes and the work he has been doing. We are disappointed to see his departure and thank him for his service.”





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