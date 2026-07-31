DLNR News Release – PĀLĀʻAU STATE WAYSIDE PARK REOPENS FOLLOWING MAJOR PARK IMPROVEMENTS, July 30, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN K.P. KANAKA‘OLE

CHAIRPERSON

PĀLĀʻAU STATE WAYSIDE PARK REOPENS FOLLOWING MAJOR PARK IMPROVEMENTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2026

WAILUKU, Maui – The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is pleased to announce the reopening of Pālāʻau State Wayside Park on Molokaʻi. The park has fully reopened for daytime use and camping following the completion of a capital improvement project designed to enrich the visitor experience and preserve one of Molokaʻi’s most treasured places.

“As stewards of Hawaiʻi’s state parks, everything we do today to invest in our parks and local communities is with an eye toward the future,” said Maui District Superintendent Michael Kahula. “These improvements are about taking care of places that bring people together and protect our natural and cultural resources. It’s our responsibility to mālama parks so our keiki, moʻopuna (grandchildren/loved ones) and their families can enjoy them for years to come.”

Over the past several months the park has undergone significant upgrades, including:

Renovation of the park pavilion, creating a more welcoming space for families and community gatherings.

Upgrades to the park water system, improving reliability for visitors and park operations.

Renovation of both the pavilion comfort station and the campground comfort station.

Enhancements to the designated tent camping area, providing a better camping experience for overnight visitors.

Installation of new visitor amenities, including BBQ grills, outdoor sinks, picnic improvements and other site furnishings to better serve park users.

These projects reflect DLNR’s continued commitment to investing in Hawaiʻi’s state parks by providing safe, functional and welcoming facilities for residents and visitors.

“These parks belong to all of us and our hope is that these upgrades help provide a quality experience for everyone who visits, whether you’re camping with your ʻohana, enjoying a picnic or simply stopping by to take in the incredible views,” Kahula added.

Camping reservations and park information is available through the Hawaiʻi State Parks reservation system – https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/camping/ .

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