News Release – DOH Closes Baan Thai Family Cuisine For a Rodent Infestation and Multiple Food Safety Violations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR KE KIA‘ĀINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR KA LUNA HO‘OKELE DOH CLOSES BAAN THAI FAMILY CUISINE FOR A RODENT INFESTATION AND MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS 26-090 July 30, 2026 KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Baan Thai Family Cuisine, located at 75-5744 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona, due to a rodent infestation and multiple critical food safety violations. The food establishment, operated by Miyavadee Khamya, received a red placard on July 29 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved. During a routine inspection, the DOH inspector observed the following violations: An abundant amount of rodent feces throughout the facility, including on food-contact surfaces and non-food-contact surfaces;

Visible points of entry for unwanted pests

Food was not stored to prevent contamination;

Potentially Hazardous Foods (PHF) were not maintained at proper temperature;

Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;

Mechanical dishwasher was not dispensing proper concentration of sanitizer;

Hand-washing sinks were not equipped with soap, one was being obstructed; and

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned. The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions: Discard all contaminated food products;

Seal all holes and crevasses;

Have a professional pest control operator (PCO) service the establishment and submit the service report to the DOH;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food-contact and non-food-contact surfaces;

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies;

Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking;

Ensure all refrigeration units storing PHF maintain proper temperature;

Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired; and

Retrain employees on hand-washing sink use. The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold. # # #

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