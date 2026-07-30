Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting on Aug. 12





Fraud awareness, bypass extension updates to be discussed

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

While usually held the first Wednesday of each month, the Lahaina Community Meeting for August was moved to the following week out of respect for the three-year mark of the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.

Topics to be discussed include:

Contractor fraud - a presentation from the County Department of the Prosecuting Attorney

Lahaina bypass extension project – an update from the State Department of Transportation

Komohana Hale Apartments – an update on the reconstruction plans from the County Department of Housing

County acquisitions, including private water systems in West Maui

Updates from the County Office of Recovery

In order to provide residents with more individual assistance, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, Department of Housing and Department of the Prosecuting Attorney; 4LEAF; Federal Emergency Management Agency; Hawaiian Electric Co.; and Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.

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