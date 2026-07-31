Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Slidell Man in $2.5 Million Embezzlement Scheme

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested 58-year-old John B. Ohle III of Timberlane Drive in Slidell following an investigation into a multi-year embezzlement and fraud scheme that defrauded a private clay mining company and its clients of more than $2.5 million.

LBI received a complaint from representatives of a private clay mining company alleging that John Ohle, the company's contracted consultant, had engaged in an elaborate embezzlement scheme that victimized the company and its clients.

During this investigation, LBI agents learned that Ohle, a disbarred attorney and CPA, had diverted revenues from the clay mining company (victim) to account(s) he controlled. Ohle also forged an exclusive trucking agreement by misrepresenting himself as an executive officer of the victim company and used a subsidiary company that he owned to deceive the victim company's clients and facilitate the fraud.

Additionally, agents learned Ohle had sold heavy equipment owned by the victim company, without authorization, and subsequently diverted the funds from the sale through bank accounts of an associate to hide the fact he was the actual beneficiary of the funds.

Between January 2020 and February 2024, as a result of this scheme, Ohle allegedly defrauded the victim company and its clients of more than $2.5 million. After he was informed that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Ohle refused to cooperate with agents and attempted to evade arrest. On Thursday, July 30, LBI agents located Ohle at a residence in Metairie and arrested him, without incident, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Orleans Criminal District Court.

"My office will continue investigating complex financial crimes and holding those responsible accountable. Louisiana businesses deserve that protection," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Ohle was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on multiple felony crimes including:

Forgery

Identity Theft

Theft over $25,000 (Embezzlement)

Theft over $25,000

Money Laundering

Bank Fraud

Computer Fraud

It should also be noted that Ohle's disbarment stemmed from a previous conviction in New York on an unrelated matter involving federal tax evasion and embezzlement.

Ohle's bond amount is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.