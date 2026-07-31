CardSight AI Adds Japanese Pokémon, One Piece, and 8-Language Magic Identification

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Pokémon, One Piece, and Magic identification now report a card's printed language, so apps stop silently returning Japanese cards as their US versions.

If your product hands someone the US record for a Japanese card and says nothing, that is not identification. That is a guess. Telling people what they are holding is the least we owe them.” — Eric P. Nusbaum, Co-Founder & CEO of CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, the trading card infrastructure platform powering card identification, trading card database access, and market data for developers and marketplaces, today announced language detection on card identification across Pokémon, the One Piece Card Game, and Magic: The Gathering. Identification results now report the printed language of the scanned card across eight languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.Same artwork, different cardThe hardest problem in trading card identification has never been finding the card. It is telling two nearly identical cards apart.A Japanese print and its English counterpart usually share the same artwork, character, and frame. Pokémon's Pitch Black expansion, released worldwide on July 17, is a near one-to-one adaptation of the Japanese Abyss Eye set that arrived roughly two months earlier. The pictures match. The set, the numbering, and what the card is worth do not.Magic: The Gathering has the same problem at global scale, where a single card can exist in a dozen printed languages carrying identical art.Until now, the common failure was a silent one. Scan a Japanese card and the answer came back as the US version with nothing to indicate otherwise. The collector logging it, the marketplace listing it, and the shop pricing it all inherited an assumption they had no way to see.Generic image-matching approaches struggle here by design. Methods such as perceptual hashing and nearest-neighbor lookup score visual similarity, so two cards that look alike resolve to the same answer. Language is the signal those methods discard.The card, and the language it was printed inCardSight AI Pokémon identification , along with One Piece and Magic: The Gathering, now reports the language a card was printed in. Scan a Japanese print and the result names the US canonical card, with the Japanese version detected and reported alongside it. Language detection covers:- Pokémon in every published language CardSight AI supports, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese- One Piece Card Game in Japanese and every other supported language it is published in- Magic: The Gathering across all eight supported languagesThis arrives through the same identification endpoints developers already use. No new integration, no per-region product to maintain. Applications built on CardSight AI pick up the coverage automatically.In this release, identification returns the US canonical card and reports that it is the Japanese version of that card. Official Japanese identification, where those sets carry their own catalog records, follows this release.Days, not quartersSpeed is where builders gain the most ground. When Pokémon released Pitch Black worldwide on July 17, CardSight AI shipped identification support for the set within days of it reaching shelves. Collectors who opened the biggest card scanning apps in the app store were still waiting.That gap is the opportunity. A developer building on CardSight AI can have a brand new set working inside their product while the incumbent apps are still catching up, with no data team to hire and no vendor roadmap to wait on.That pace comes from how the identification is built: CardSight AI custom-trains its AI on trading cards specifically, so new coverage extends what already works.No waiting between cardsAnyone who has logged a collection knows where it falls apart. Not the first card, but the ninetieth, when every scan costs a few seconds of standing still and the binder stops being a project and starts being a chore.CardSight AI returns an identification in under 300 milliseconds, where existing solutions commonly take several seconds per card. What that buys is rhythm. You move as fast as your hands move, and the new language coverage inherits the same speed, so a Japanese card is no slower than an English one.It is also what makes CardSight AI's "Break Out of the Box" campaign possible. Rather than lining one card up in a box on your screen, the way you deposit a check in a mobile banking app, CardSight AI accepts photos at any angle, with multiple cards in one image, including a full nine-card binder page in a single call."If your product hands someone the US record for a Japanese card and says nothing, that is not identification. That is a guess. Telling people what they are holding is the least we owe them," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI."Separating prints that share artwork is a different engineering problem than finding a lookalike. We built for it deliberately, so a new language extends the system instead of rewriting it," said Signe Bone, Founding Engineer at CardSight AI.One platform, more of the hobbyPokémon identification, One Piece, and Magic: The Gathering now sit alongside the same sports card API that powers major U.S. sports coverage, backed by one trading card database. Teams can serve collectors worldwide from a single product.Available now for buildersLanguage detection is live today across CardSight AI identification endpoints. New developers can start on the free tier with 750 API calls and no credit card required, then scale on transparent usage pricing. The CardSight AI trading card API offers REST access, SDKs for Node.js, Python, Swift, Java, and .NET, and MCP endpoints.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is a trading card infrastructure platform based in Portland, Maine. Using AI custom-trained specifically for trading cards, CardSight AI identifies cards at 99.5% accuracy in under 300 milliseconds from ordinary photos, backed by a trading card database of more than 12 million cards spanning major U.S. sports, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and the One Piece Card Game, plus structured bid and ask market data. Structured data, not opinions. CardSight AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at https://cardsight.ai

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