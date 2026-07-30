CTDOT Plans to Upgrade Traffic Signal Operations in Southwest Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to remove nighttime flashing operation, install video detection and cellular modems, and replace traffic signal controllers and cabinets at select state-owned traffic signals in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, East Haven, Fairfield, Norwalk, Shelton, Stratford, Trumbull, Westport and Wilton. The design plans for this project are expected to be completed in May 2027 with a tentative advertising date for construction of July 2027. The locations included are listed below:
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Alps Road in Branford
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Branhaven Plaza in Branford
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Branford Square and Pvt Drive in Branford
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Cherry Hill Road in Branford
- Route 142 (Short Beach Road) at Stannard Avenue in Branford
- Main Street #1 at Routes 8 & 25 Southbound Off-Ramp and Main Street #2 in Bridgeport
- Route 8 Northbound Off-Ramp at Lafayette Square and Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport
- Route 127 (East Main Street) at Seymour Street in Bridgeport
- Route 127 (East Main Street) at East Washington Ave. and Crescent Avenue in Bridgeport
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Hecker Avenue in Darien
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Route 124 and Driveway to Municipal Parking Lot in Darien
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Sedgwick Avenue in Darien
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Old Kings Highway North #3 In Darien
- US Route 1 (Saltonstall Parkway) at Home Depot Driveway in East Haven
- US Route 1 (Post Road) at Miller Street in Fairfield
- US Route 1 (Post Road) at Beach Road and Round Hill Road in Fairfield
- US Route 1 (Boston Post Road) at Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield
- US Route 1 (Westport Avenue) at Vollmer Avenue and Walter Avenue in Norwalk
- Route 108 (Nichols Avenue/Huntington Street) at Huntington Street in Shelton
- Route 113 (Main Street) at Birdseye Street and Woodend Road in Stratford
- Route 113 (Main Street) at South Avenue in Stratford
- Route 113 (Main Street) at Broad Street and West Broad Street in Stratford
- Route 113 (Main Street) at Elm Street and Elm Terrace in Stratford
- Route 113 (Main Street) at Church Street and East Broadway in Stratford
- US Route 1 (Barnum Avenue Cutoff) at Burlington Coat Factory Drive in Stratford
- Route 25 Southbound Off-Ramp at Old Town Road and Seltsam Ave. In Trumbull
- SR 476 (Sherwood Island Connector) at Nyala Farm Road in Westport
- Route 57 (Weston Road) at Route 15 Northbound Ramps and Driveway to George Place in Westport
- Route 57 (Weston Road) at Route 15 Southbound Ramps in Westport
- US Route 7 (Norwalk-Danbury Road) at Wilton Plaza in Wilton
It is CTDOT’s policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community shares its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project’s development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact John W. Lockaby, Project Manager at (860) 594-2719 or via email at John.Lockaby@ct.gov. Please refer to Project No. 0173-0561.
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