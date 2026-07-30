Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement Following Conclusion of Evidence in State’s Lawsuit over False and Misleading Marketing of Unproven “Abortion Pill Reversal” Procedure

Evidence exposed how abortion pill reversal claims are unsupported by scientific evidence

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement after the conclusion of evidence in the California Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Heartbeat International (HBI), a national anti-abortion group, and RealOptions Obria (RealOptions), a chain of five crisis pregnancy centers in Northern California. The parties presented evidence over six weeks of trial proceedings in Alameda County Superior Court. Filed in September 2023, the California Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges that HBI and RealOptions use fraudulent and misleading claims to advertise “abortion pill reversal” (APR), an unproven and largely experimental procedure, in violation of California’s False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law.

“Every Californian deserves truthful, accurate information when making deeply personal healthcare decisions,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our lawsuit alleges that Heartbeat International and RealOptions promoted APR despite knowing that there is no scientific evidence that shows it is effective or safe. After several weeks of testimony, we remain confident in the strength of our case and look forward to the court’s decision. We will continue holding accountable those who undermine reproductive freedom, including by spreading dangerous, baseless claims.”

Medication abortion typically uses a combination of two drugs — mifepristone and misoprostol — taken within 24 to 48 hours of each other to terminate an early pregnancy. HBI and RealOptions falsely claim that if a pregnant person takes high doses of the hormone progesterone after taking the first drug, mifepristone, it will safely and effectively cancel the effects of the mifepristone. Despite the lack of scientific basis and uncertainty about its efficacy and safety, HBI and RealOptions falsely and illegally advertise APR as a valid and successful treatment option and do not adequately warn patients about potential side effects, including the risk of severe bleeding.

HBI operates the “most expansive network” of “pro-life pregnancy resource centers” and acquired the Abortion Pill Reversal Network, including its website and hotline, which it continues to operate to promote APR. RealOptions, which is incorporated in California, advertises APR as a service available at all of its clinics.

If you have questions about or are looking for information on or assistance with abortion care, there are a number of trusted programs that can help you in your search, including California Abortion Access, which provides a safe space to access detailed guidance and resources on abortion care. California protects the privacy of those who visit this website, and their information is not saved or tracked.