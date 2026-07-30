Continued Replacement of Box Culvert Under Southford Road in Southbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that stage 2 of bridge replacement for a box culvert will be performed on Route 67 in Southbury. This portion of the project is scheduled to occur on Friday, August 7, and be completed by Monday, August 10, 2026. The project 0130-0190 consists of the removal of existing metal arch culvert, and installation of new precast concrete box culvert under the roadway.

CTDOT Project 0130-0190 was awarded to Richards Corporation at a cost of $2,177,686.00 on February 24, 2026, and is scheduled to be completed September 30, 2026. This project is administered by the Bureau of Engineering and Construction, Office of Construction, District 4 in Thomaston.

LANE CLOSURE/DETOUR INFO

There will be multiple lane closures at the intersection of I-84 eastbound Exit 15 and

Route 6 & 67 (Southford Road) from Friday, August 7 to Monday, August 10, 2026. During this time Community House Road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Peck Lane. Route 6 & 67 (Southford Road) will maintain one travel lane in each direction. I-84 eastbound Exit 15 on-ramp will have a partial closure for traffic heading southbound on Route 6/67. A five-mile detour, using Route 188, will allow traffic to enter I-84 eastbound at Exit 16. Exit 15 on-ramp will be open for travelers heading northbound on Route 6/67. I-84 eastbound Exit 15 off-ramp and Kettletown Road will be maintained from all directions. Traffic control patterns and municipal police officers will guide motorists through the work zone.

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this area.