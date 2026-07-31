Transformation Counselling Opens Ottawa Counselling and Psychology Clinic with No Waitlists

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation Counselling has opened a new counselling, psychotherapy and psychology clinic in downtown Ottawa, providing immediate access to in-person mental health services with no waitlist.Located on the seventh floor of the Fairmont Château Laurier at 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa, the clinic is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Transformation Counselling says it is the only Ottawa mental health clinic offering these extended hours alongside zero waitlists.The new location provides in-person individual counselling and psychotherapy, as well as psychological assessments for children, adolescents and adults. Assessments are available for ADHD, autism, learning and educational concerns, and broader mental health conditions.“Opening our Ottawa office brings us one step closer to reducing mental health wait times and making compassionate care easier to access,” said Tyler Ford, Executive Director of Transformation Counselling. “We are committed to expanding access to timely, high-quality mental health services in Ottawa and communities across Canada.”Transformation Counselling is a growing Canadian mental health-care organization focused on making counselling, psychotherapy and psychological services more accessible. Its qualified mental health professionals support individuals, couples and families experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship difficulties, ADHD and other mental health concerns.Through online and in-person appointments, direct insurance billing, extended hours and immediate availability, Transformation Counselling is working to remove the barriers that often prevent people from receiving care.The Ottawa clinic represents the organization’s continued effort to build a more responsive model of mental health care, one in which people can access empathetic, judgment-free support when they need it rather than waiting months or years.Appointments and psychological assessments are available immediately. To learn more or get started, visit: https://transformationcounselling.com/book-an-appointment/ For more details, contact:Transformation CounsellingTyler Ford, Executive Director1 Rideau Street, 7th Floor, Ottawa, ON K1N 8S7Located inside the Fairmont Château Laurier on the seventh floor.Phone: (613) 691-1006Fax: (437) 296-0654Email: admin@transformationcounselling.comHours: Monday–Sunday, 8:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

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