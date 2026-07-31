Transformation Counselling Opens Second Cambridge Counselling and Psychology Clinic with No Waitlists

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation Counselling is opening a new counselling, psychotherapy and psychology clinic in Cambridge, providing immediate access to in-person mental health services without a waitlist.Opening August 1, 2026, the new clinic is located at 73 Water Street North, Suite 300, Cambridge, Ontario. It will be Transformation Counselling’s second Cambridge location and will offer appointments seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.The clinic will provide individual and couples counselling, psychotherapy and psychological services for adults, children and teenagers. Psychological assessments will be available for ADHD, autism, psychoeducational needs, learning concerns and broader mental health conditions.“Opening our second Cambridge office allows us to bring timely, compassionate mental health care closer to the people who need it,” said Tyler Ford, Executive Director of Transformation Counselling. “This expansion reflects our commitment to reducing wait times and improving access to high-quality mental health services in Cambridge and communities across Canada.”Transformation Counselling is a growing Canadian mental health-care organization focused on making counselling, psychotherapy, and psychological services easier to access. Its qualified professionals support individuals, couples and families experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship difficulties, ADHD and other mental health concerns.Through in-person and online appointments, direct billing to most major Canadian insurers, extended hours and no waitlists, Transformation Counselling is working to remove the barriers that often prevent people from receiving care. Free consultations are also available to help clients understand their options and find the right professional.The Water Street North clinic represents the organization’s continued investment in the Cambridge community and its effort to build a more responsive model of mental health care—one where people can access empathetic, judgment-free support when they need it rather than waiting months or years.Appointments and psychological assessments are available immediately. To learn more or get started, visit: https://transformationcounselling.com/cambridge-water-st-n For more details, contact:Address: 73 Water Street North, Suite 300, Cambridge, ON N1R 7L6Phone: (519) 340-5778Fax: (437) 296-0654Email: admin@transformationcounselling.comHours: Monday–Sunday, 8:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

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