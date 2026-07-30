Rep. Lupe Diaz Joins U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for Douglas Port Reopening and Sterile Fly Center Announcement

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representative Lupe Diaz, Chairman of the House Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, joined U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, U.S. Representatives Juan Ciscomani, Andy Biggs, and Eli Crane, livestock producers, local officials, and agricultural leaders in Douglas today for the phased reopening of the Douglas Port of Entry to live cattle imports from Sonora, Mexico.

Secretary Rollins also announced that USDA will establish a new sterile fly distribution center at Bisbee-Douglas International Airport to strengthen the federal response to the New World screwworm across the western United States.

Following the event, Representative Diaz issued the following statement:

“I want to thank Secretary BrookeRollins for visiting Arizona and for making the careful and deliberate decision to reopen the Douglas Port of Entry. The Trump Administration acted swiftly and decisively to protect America’s livestock industry from the threat posed by the New World screwworm, making the difficult but necessary decision to close ports until proper safeguards were in place.

“The New World screwworm inflicted severe economic damage on American cattle producers before being generally eradicated from the United States decades ago. Preventing its return remains a national priority. Secretary Rollins put American ranchers first by strengthening our biosecurity and ensuring the port reopened only after careful scientific review.

“The new sterile fly distribution center at Bisbee-Douglas International Airport is another major step forward. It will serve Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and California, giving western states a critical regional resource to combat the New World screwworm and protect our livestock industry. With the only other distribution capability located in Texas, placing this center in Southern Arizona is both strategically important and welcome news for the region.

“The port reopening demonstrates that we can protect American agriculture while responsibly restoring commerce through this vital trade corridor. USDA’s science-based approach includes multiple layers of inspection and strict federal oversight. Those safeguards should reassure Arizona ranchers and feedlot operators that protecting our herds remains the top priority.

“The Arizona Legislature has also done its part. In the Fiscal Year 2027 budget, the state funded two new livestock inspector positions within the Arizona Department of Agriculture to inspect foreign cattle imports for New World screwworm. This will help ensure Arizona has the resources needed to safeguard its livestock and support its ranching families. Protecting this industry requires strong partnerships at every level.

“Beef production is a cornerstone of Arizona’s economy, our nation’s food supply, and our national security. I thank Secretary Rollins, USDA, Representatives Ciscomani, Biggs, and Crane, the Arizona Department of Agriculture, our inspectors and veterinarians, and the hardworking ranchers who have remained vigilant throughout this challenge. Today’s announcements show what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local leaders work together to protect American agriculture.”

Lupe Diaz is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 19 in Southeastern Arizona and is Chairman of the House Land, Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee. Follow him on X at @LupeDiaz4AZ.