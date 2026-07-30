The Oregon Center for the Book is proud to announce Oregon's 2026 Great Reads from Great Places selections

The Oregon Center for the Book is proud to announce Lauren Kessler's Stubborn Twig: Three Generations in the Life of a Japanese American Family and Livia Blackburne's Bing's Cherries, illustrated by Julia Kuo, as Oregon's 2026 Great Reads from Great Places selections.

Each year, the Library of Congress invites Center for the Book affiliates to choose titles that represent their literary landscape at the National Book Festival. In recognition of “America 250,” Oregon's 2026 selections celebrate cultural memory, history, and perseverance.

Bing's Cherries honors the legacy of Ah Bing, the Chinese orchard worker who cultivated the iconic Pacific Northwest cherry. Through lyrical storytelling and vibrant illustrations, Blackburne and Kuo spin sparse historical facts into a sweet and blooming portrayal of a larger-than-life folk hero.

In Stubborn Twig, Lauren Kessler chronicles the extraordinary journey of three generations of one Japanese American family as they navigate the challenges of building a life in America with courage, perseverance, and hope. Richly researched and beautifully written, the book is a powerful testament to resilience, family, and the enduring pursuit of the American dream.

Together, these selections highlight the diverse voices and experiences that have shaped Oregon, demonstrating how stories preserve history, foster understanding, and connect communities across generations. As Oregon's Great Read from Great Places selections, they will represent the state at the 2026 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., joining books from every state and U.S. territory in a nationwide celebration of America's rich literary and cultural heritage