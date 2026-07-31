Dragon Golf Announces U.S. Patent for Innovative DragonSkin Golf Grip, Expanding International Protection

Innovative DragonSkin Golf Grip

Dragon Golf earns a U.S. patent for its innovative DragonSkin Grip, following its Japan patent and expanding international protection.

Receiving our U.S. patent is an important achievement for DragonSkin Grip and a proud moment for our entire team” — Marcy Kamoda, CEO of Dragon Golf

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragon Golf , a prominent leader in performance-driven golf grip technology, has officially been granted a United States patent for its innovative DragonSkin Grip, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and global development.The U.S. patent follows DragonSkin Grip’s patent registration in Japan, providing intellectual property protection for the technology in two of the world’s most influential golf markets. The achievement further validates the distinctive design of the DragonSkin Grip and underscores the innovation behind its performance-driven approach to comfort, feel, and stability.“Receiving our U.S. patent is an important achievement for DragonSkin Grip and a proud moment for our entire team,” said Marcy Kamoda, CEO of Dragon Golf. “Together with our patent registration in Japan, this recognition reinforces the originality of our technology and our commitment to developing a distinctive grip that delivers meaningful performance benefits to golfers.”The DragonSkin Grip was developed to meet the exacting performance demands of leading PGA professionals, delivering reliable comfort, control, and consistency under the most challenging playing conditions. Now protected by patents in both the United States and Japan, the DragonSkin Grip stands apart within the designer golf grip category by combining distinctive style with advanced functionality.Its patented design features two directional, scale-like surface patterns inspired by dragon skin and strategically positioned within the lead-hand and trail-hand areas. These elements help promote proper hand placement, enhance grip orientation, and support greater consistency, stability, and repeatability throughout the swing.Patent protection in both Japan and the United States strengthens the brand’s position as it continues to expand awareness, distribution, and partnerships internationally. It also reflects Dragon Golf’s long-term commitment to research, product development, and innovation.“This milestone gives us additional momentum as we introduce the DragonSkin Grip to more golfers, retailers, and industry partners. We look forward to building upon this achievement and continuing to advance grip technology,” added Kamoda.The U.S. patent was issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,678,672 B2, complementing the company’s existing Japanese protection under Japan Patent No. 6,956,439.ABOUT DRAGONSKIN:The DragonSkin Golf Grip was founded by golf industry veterans Marcy Kamoda and the late Rusty Estes, whose combined experience and expertise helped shape the brand’s innovative approach to golf grip design.With more than 20 years of industry experience, Estes crafted and fitted golf equipment for elite players competing on the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and other professional circuits. Widely respected for his craftsmanship, precision fitting and club-building expertise, Estes played a fundamental role in the development of the DragonSkin Grip’s performance-driven designs.Kamoda, a Japanese native and longtime business associate of Estes, brings extensive global golf industry experience to the company. In the United States, he founded a highly regarded boutique golf equipment company and, as chief operating officer, led a PGA Tour program that contributed to more than one hundred professional victories worldwide. He also built a successful sales organization, expanded retail distribution, and helped create an award-winning line of golf equipment.Kamoda and Estes developed the DragonSkin Golf Grip to meet the exacting demands of leading PGA professionals seeking consistent performance under challenging playing conditions. Now protected by patents in both the United States and Japan, the grip combines distinctive styling with advanced functionality.For more information, visit dragongolfgrip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.