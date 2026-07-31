Trust Fall Technology Group Opens 50,000+ SF Headquarters with In-House LED Repair Studio and Full XR Film Production

The facility adds new capabilities and consolidates design-build, live event production, and LED distribution to support growth and better serve clients.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Fall Technology Group formally announces its move into a new 50,000+ square-foot Las Vegas headquarters designed to support expanding operations and global growth, while bringing more specialized capabilities in-house to better serve existing and new clients.The purpose-built facility brings all of Trust Fall’s U.S. divisions and the teams behind them under one roof, including design-build and integration, live event production, wholesale LED distribution, and after-sales support.Being fully vertically integrated allows the company to coordinate more closely across divisions, maintain greater control from design through completion and ongoing service, and provide more comprehensive client support than its previous 20,000-square-foot space allowed.“You only get one chance at a first impression,” said Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust Fall Technology Group. “We want our headquarters to reflect the precision, investment, and attention to detail that we bring to our clients’ projects. The best way for people to understand what we are capable of is to see it, not simply hear us talk about it.”In addition to significantly expanding office, warehouse, production, distribution, and inventory capacity, the new headquarters adds several specialized technical capabilities. These include an in-house PCB-level repair studio, a full XR film studio, and a grid for mock-ups and flown elements that require testing.“The level of investment we have made in our new facility sets us apart from others in the industry,” said Green. “High-end clientele expect precision, excellence, and attention to detail. Our new headquarters gives us the space and resources to expand without diluting the quality of the work or the level of support Trust Fall is known to provide.”Among the most valuable additions for clients is the in-house repair studio, where highly skilled Trust Fall technicians can diagnose failures and perform in-depth repairs across nearly any pixel pitch, down to the PCB level.“We are confident in our ability to not just match the manufacturing quality when it was originally made, but in many instances actually improve upon it when we do repairs,” said Green. “Our repair technicians even train some of the manufacturers on how to do LED repair using the technology that we use.”Utilizing Digital magnification allows technicians to record what happened and why the issue occurred, providing clients with a fully transparent report of the failure, its cause, and the work performed to correct it.“An in-house repair operation with this level of capability is rare,” said Darryl Shipman, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Trust Fall Technology Group. “Most companies do not have the on-site ability to do intricate repairs or, in many cases, any repairs at all. This often results in long lead times and reliance on third parties. Short of an actual broken PCB board, Trust Fall can complete nearly any repair on-site, giving us greater control over quality and turnaround time while providing the client with a clear record of the issue and how it was resolved.”The new headquarters also has space for full mock-up builds, including the ability to fly elements when needed, and introduces a full XR film studio capable of supporting everything from traditional desk and news-style programming to productions set within virtually recreated three-dimensional environments.The studio combines advanced camera tracking and technology that allows Trust Fall to create environments that extend beyond the physical dimensions of an LED wall. As the camera or jib moves, the virtual scene moves with it, adjusting the perspective in real time to create true XR capability.“Environments that would be difficult or cost-prohibitive to film on location can be recreated inside the studio with the same visual scale and realistic perspective,” said Green. “A casino floor, for example, can be reproduced without closing an active gaming environment or disrupting normal resort operations.”Trust Fall has grown from its humble beginnings, when a few employees ran Trust Fall Production Group from a 7,000-square-foot space serving one integrated resort and gaming organization, into a multi-division experiential technology and LED company. Today, the company supports integration partners, resort operators, hospitality brands, and entertainment destinations across complex technology and media environments, while expanding its platform with the launch of a dedicated distribution division.Green said the new headquarters reflects that evolution and prepares the company for continued growth as demand in the commercial LED industry accelerates. “We are expanding rapidly, capturing more market share, adding services, and entering new markets. Our goal is not to slow down, but growth comes with responsibility. It is important that the precision of our work and the support we offer clients do not decline. Our new headquarters gives us the capacity to keep growing without diluting the standards clients expect from Trust Fall.”In addition to the new fully integrated Las Vegas headquarters , Trust Fall has a satellite location in Knoxville and recently acquired ExtraPro as part of a strategic Asia Pacific expansion , operating from global offices in Hong Kong and Manila, with expansion into Macau under evaluation.ABOUT TRUST FALL TECHNOLOGY GROUPFounded by industry veterans, Trust Fall Technology Group has evolved from a visionary force in live event production and bespoke LED projects into a forefront technology company. Their deep-rooted legacy of innovation fuels their mission to craft experiences that are as unique as they are memorable. TrustFall Technology Group also serves as a North American distributor for Yaham, one of the world’s most trusted LED manufacturers. Trust Fall brings the world’s most iconic destinations to life, blending design, technology, and innovation for global leaders across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—pioneering the future of video and media technology.Website: https://www.trust-fall.com New Headquarters Address901 Grier DrLas Vegas, NV 89119

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