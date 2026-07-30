Orange County Building Official Retires After Lifetime of Service

30 July, 2026 Business

Orange County Building Official Thomas “Tom” Allen will retire July 31, 2026, concluding an extraordinary career spanning more than four decades in the construction industry and code administration.

Allen is widely respected as a leader, technical expert, educator and mentor whose work has advanced building safety throughout Florida and the Southeast. His integrity, professionalism and collaborative leadership have earned the respect of code officials, industry professionals and government leaders nationwide.

As Building Official for the Orange County Division of Building Safety, Allen oversees the administration and enforcement of construction codes for one of Florida’s largest and busiest jurisdictions, directing residential and commercial plan review operations along with inspection teams specializing in building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical disciplines.

“Tom’s leadership has strengthened every organization he has served and helped shape the building safety profession throughout Florida,” said Alan Plante, CBO Manager for the Orange County Division of Building Safety. “His knowledge, integrity and commitment to mentoring others have created a legacy that will continue to benefit Orange County and the code profession for many years.”

Among Allen’s most significant accomplishments was leading the Division of Building Safety through the rigorous process of earning International Accreditation Service (IAS) accreditation in 2026, demonstrating the Division’s commitment to quality management, accountability, transparency and continuous improvement. His experience as an IAS Building Department Accreditation Lead Evaluator helped guide the effort.

Allen also championed workforce development by creating cross-disciplinary internship programs approved by the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board. These programs help inspectors and plans examiners earn additional certifications while strengthening professional development and succession planning.

His career includes leadership positions with Seminole County; the cities of Maitland, Port Orange and Mount Dora; Reedy Creek Improvement District; Lake County; and the International Code Council, where he served as Southeast Regional Manager for Government Relations.

Allen has also served in leadership roles with the International Code Council, Florida Building Commission, Building Officials Association of Florida and ICC Gulf Coast Region IX. A past president of the Building Officials Association of Florida (BOAF), he continues to serve on its Board of Directors.

His many honors include the Building Officials Association of Florida’s Building Official of the Year award, multiple President’s Awards for Outstanding Service, Lifetime Honorary Membership in the International Code Council and the Robert K. Becker Lifetime Achievement Award, presented in 2025.

Allen holds the International Code Council’s Master Code Professional designation along with numerous certifications in code administration, inspection, floodplain management, fire safety and green building. Throughout his career, he has also mentored and trained countless inspectors, plans examiners, contractors and fire professionals.

Orange County extends its sincere appreciation to Tom Allen for his lifetime of service and congratulates him on his well-earned retirement.

Pictured L to R: Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Building Official Thomas “Tom” Allen