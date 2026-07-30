Oregon DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Charges Six Defendants in Four Separate Fraud Cases

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced today that the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has charged six defendants in four separate cases involving the alleged theft of public benefits from elderly and disabled Oregonians, false billing to the state Medicaid program, and patient neglect. The cases were referred to MFCU by adult protective services workers, county investigators and community providers across the state.

“Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians get care through Medicaid, and we should all be proud of how well the program is serving our communities,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “So, when someone exploits that trust to steal from the Medicaid program or food assistance from a person who can’t easily fight back, that’s not just fraud, it’s a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable people in our state, especially when that betrayal includes abuse and neglect.”

Summary of the Cases:

Peterson and Millner Indicted in Multnomah County

Rashida Peterson, 45, and Dmetrious Millner, 39, both of Portland, were indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on June 18, 2026, on charges of Identity Theft, Computer Crime and Theft. The case was referred to MFCU by an Adult Protective Services worker with the Oregon Department of Human Services. Peterson, a former Multnomah County employee, is alleged to have fraudulently issued replacement Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to steal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds belonging to others. In one instance, Peterson allegedly worked with Millner to steal SNAP funds from an elderly individual. In a second instance, Peterson allegedly stole SNAP funds from an individual with a disability.

Leah and David Cox Indicted in Clatsop County

Leah Cox, 50, and David Cox, 53, both of Warrenton, were indicted by a Clatsop County grand jury on multiple counts of Theft in the First Degree and Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment and were arraigned on July 7, 2026. The case was referred to MFCU by an Adult Abuse Investigator with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare after Bridge City Mentors, which provides vocational rehabilitation services for developmentally disabled adults, reported the alleged fraud. The Coxes are alleged to have claimed they were providing caregiving services to their adult child while she was in fact working at a business through the jobs program.

Deborah White Indicted in Marion County

Deborah White, 62, of Salem, was arrested by Salem Police Felony Crimes Unit detectives on July 29, 2026 and lodged at the Marion County Jail, after being indicted by a Marion County grand jury on multiple counts of Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree, Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment, and Aggravated Theft in the First Degree. The case was referred to MFCU by an Adult Protective Services worker with NorthWest Senior & Disability Services. The state alleges White neglected two elderly and disabled Medicaid recipients while billing the Oregon Medicaid program for services she was not providing.

Maricela Morales Charged in Washington County

Maricela Morales, 38, of Forest Grove, was charged by Washington County D.A. Information on July 17, 2026, with multiple counts including Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment. The case was referred to MFCU by a Washington County Developmental Disabilities Services Coordinator. Morales worked as a Direct Support Professional for a child with disabilities, paid with Medicaid dollars, and is alleged to have billed for time she was not caring for the child.

Charges are merely accusations of a crime. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

About the MFCU

The MFCU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting billing fraud committed by Medicaid providers and abuse/neglect committed by health care providers in connection with the provision of health care services. In the last 10 years, the MFCU has obtained over 200 criminal convictions, over 80 civil settlement agreements, and recovered over $85 million.

The MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,539,396 for October 2025 through September 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,634,848, is funded by the State of Oregon.

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