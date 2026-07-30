Oregon Department of Justice Secures Life Sentences in Tragic Murder of Autistic Teen

The Oregon Department of Justice announced today that Nathan Cullins and Amanda Edwards were sentenced to life in prison this month for murdering Edwards’ autistic son, Thomas Strong.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Lake County, Cullins was sentenced to life in prison – with no possibility of parole for at least 35 years – for Murder in the First Degree, Abuse of a Corpse in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree. On Monday, July 27, 2026, Edwards was sentenced to life in prison – with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years – for Murder by Abuse, Abuse of a Corpse in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree. Cullins and Edwards were longtime romantic partners who lived with the victim in Lakeview.

In November 2024, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) began receiving reports raising concerns about abuse and neglect of the victim after Edwards abruptly pulled him out of Lakeview High School. Over the following weeks, both ODHS and the school repeatedly tried to coordinate services with Edwards, who pushed back at every turn. On February 18, 2025, ODHS obtained a child protective custody order from Lake County Circuit Court. While serving that order at the defendants’ residence, officials discovered the victim’s body in a cardboard box in the family’s garage.

An autopsy found the victim had suffered extensive injuries from long-term abuse and ultimately died of blunt force trauma. During the investigation, law enforcement uncovered video footage of the abuse that the defendants had recorded themselves.

At sentencing, Thomas’s family and the Lake County community remembered him as a vibrant young person who cared deeply about everyone around him. They recalled the green paper ties he made for others, how he pulled his red wagon around Lakeview, and how he made friends wherever he went. Thomas would have graduated from Lakeview High School with the class of 2026.

At the request of the Lake County District Attorney, attorneys from the Oregon Department of Justice Criminal Justice Division – Sr. AAG Dan Wendel, Sr. AAG Jayme Kimberly, and AAG Elise Josephson – served as lead prosecutors on the case, with assistance from the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. Oregon State Police led the investigation, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.