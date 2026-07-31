METALCON 2026 Responds to the Changing Needs of Metal Construction

Education, networking and career-focused opportunities reflect the industry’s next generation

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The metal construction workforce is changing, and METALCON is responding with new opportunities designed to meet that evolution. As the show marks its 35th anniversary, METALCON will feature opportunities that reflect the changing face of metal construction and the diverse professionals shaping its future.Taking place Oct. 7-9, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, METALCON will include expanded programming for women, emerging professionals and Latino attendees, including Spanish-language education and hands-on training, leadership development, networking opportunities and career-focused events.These offerings respond to growing demand across the metal construction ecosystem, where a new generation of contractors, manufacturers, architects, engineers, suppliers, installers, designers and business leaders is driving the industry forward.“The metal workforce is evolving, and METALCON is evolving with it,” said Judy Geller, METALCON Vice President of Trade Shows. “We’re creating more opportunities for women, emerging professionals and Spanish-speaking industry professionals because the future of our industry depends on attracting, developing and connecting the next generation of talent. By bringing the entire metal construction community together, we’re helping build a stronger future for the industry.”METALCON’s women’s initiative continues to grow in 2026 with the launch of FORGE: Where Women in Metal Shape What’s Next, a half-day event taking place Tuesday, Oct. 6, the day before the show opens at the Orange County Convention Center Destination Lounge.FORGE builds on METALCON’s previous women’s programming, evolving from a 1.5-hour program into a dedicated half-day event for women at every stage of their careers. It will bring together women from across metal construction for leadership insight, meaningful conversation and networking.The event will feature keynote speaker Rita Goodroe presenting Beyond Impressive: Create Your Own Path in Construction and Beyond, followed by a panel discussion, More Than a Seat at the Table: Women Building Influence Across the Industry, featuring Bryce Batts, Kate Glantz, Erin Hoffman and Amanda Turner.FORGE will conclude with a networking reception.In response to industry demand and the need for more accessible education, METALCON 2026 will introduce new Latino programming presented in Spanish, supported by Spanish-language hands-on demonstrations in the METALCON Training Zone presented by MetalVue. Demonstrations will feature mock-ups and materials including painted steel, aluminum, zinc, copper and other specialty materials, with training focused on proper detailing, tool use and installation practices.Led by John Sheridan of Sheridan Metal Resources and his team of experts, the Training Zone will be located in the exhibit hall and open during expo hours.METALCON 2026 will continue to expand programming for emerging professionals, helping early-career attendees build relationships and connect directly with the people shaping the future of metal construction.METALCON provides access that can take years to develop, including interaction with decision-makers, manufacturers, contractors, architects, designers, suppliers and other industry leaders. Through workshops, hands-on demonstrations, networking events and career-focused opportunities, attendees can gain practical knowledge, build lasting relationships and explore career paths that can accelerate their career growth.Programming and events for emerging professionals include the 40 Under 40 Recognition Program, Future Leaders Happy Hour, Speed Networking, FORGE and the 35th Anniversary Bash.Building the Next Generation of Metal ConstructionThis year’s show reflects a broader shift taking place across the industry. As workforce needs, technology, market demands and career pathways evolve, the next generation of metal construction professionals is playing a larger role in what comes next. By creating more access points for women, emerging professionals and Spanish-speaking professionals, METALCON is helping to build stronger connections across the community while preparing the next generation of leaders.“For 35 years, METALCON has brought the metal construction industry together,” Geller said. “As we look to the future, our greatest investment isn’t just in products or technology—it’s in the people who will lead this industry forward. No single company or product can answer every challenge facing the industry, but with more than 40 categories of metal construction represented, METALCON remains the central place to see what is happening, connect across sectors and identify the people, products and ideas moving the market.”Registration is now open at www.metalcon.com About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, it brings together decision-makers from across the metal construction ecosystem to explore innovations shaping the built environment. More than a trade show, METALCON serves as the industry’s annual business summit—where deals are made, partnerships are formed, and the next 12 months take shape. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

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