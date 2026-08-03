OSec Play a Real-World Game of Evade & Detect at Black Hat 2026

oSec

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSec, the 15-year-old offensive security firm led by attacker-minded experts and powered by its AI-augmented continuous security testing platform, Incenter, is walking into Hacker Summer Camp in Las Vegas this week with an offer to break away from sessions with no windows.

OSec is running an “Evade and Detect” challenge for all Black Hat attendees: a game of cat and mouse, emulating the ways cyber red and blue teams act and react, but with a twist. “Where in the World is Christian Kimball?” dares Hacker Summer Camp attendees to find, track, and uncover OSec Chief Evasion Officer, Christian Kimball, from August 4-5, 2026.

Chief Evasion Officer Kimball has a history of evasion, especially in pentesting, red teaming cyber operations and physical security. He will be in and around Mandalay Bay, and Hacker Summer Camp attendees can participate as “detection agents” to find him and send in photographic tips to earn points. Clues and other details, including prizes and rules, can be found on www.witwick.net. Detection Agents can also follow OSec on LinkedIn for clues.

Speaking on the game and his colleague’s evasion abilities, OSec CEO Mark Stamford said: “We’re always thinking of ways to combine red/blue team work and honestly, Christian has been part of many absurd situations that have allowed us to successfully break in to our clients’ environments. The game gives everyone a chance to see if they can detect us among all the noise in Las Vegas. It’s fun to put Christian in the spotlight, and everyone enjoys a good game of cat and mouse! Plus, winning a free pentest and IR tabletop exercise doesn’t hurt, I guess.”

Learn more about OSec at https://www.osec.com/ and play the game at https://witwick.net/ from August 4-5, 2026.

About OSec:

Founded in 2010, OSec is an independent offensive security firm built on attacker-minded, hands-on security testing. Its bench of senior security experts — spanning red/blue/purple team, penetration testing, vulnerability research, and testing across hardware/firmware, cloud & AI, OT/ICS, and application security — takes on engagements other firms turn down. OSec's continuous testing platform, Incenter, extends that same expert-led rigor to organizations that cannot staff an expert bench of their own. In 15 years, OSec has tested more than 480,000 endpoints continuously, surfaced critical issues in 92% of engagements, and maintained a 99% client retention rate. For more information, visit www.osec.com.



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